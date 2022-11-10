Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
God of War Ragnarok: 10 Important Side Quests (w/ Spoiler Tags)
There’s a ton of side content in God of War Ragnarok, so we’ve chosen 10 of the most important side quests (or favors) that you should tackle!. God of War Ragnarok sees Kratos and Atreus return to the Norse world to fight the likes of Thor and Odin, but there’s a lot of fun and rewards to be had by completing the sidequests. In this quick guide, we hope to tell you which ones to finish while spoiling as little as possible, so we’ve included time codes that tell you where to jump to if you’ve completed a certain main quest.
Aussie Deals: God of War DualSenses and PS5 Bundles Return, Up to 90% off Fighting Games and More!
Let's Spartan kick off your week with some God of War opportunities. Firstly, I'm pretty amazed that stock is still holding for the PS5 + Ragnarok bundles (the console droughts might finally be over). It's also a bad day to be a scalper of sexy, Limited Edition DualSenses—the God of War ones that sold out in nanoseconds are flush on Amazon again. For now...
Marvel Properties EA Should Make Into Video Games
Marvel has signed a 3-game deal with EA and the Podcast Beyond crew are all over it. What does a relationship with EA have in store for Marvel games? Max Scoville, Akeem Lawanson, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du share thoughts on the good, the bad, and the ugly based on what we know today. Also, we discuss how much we want to see Daredevil make a return to video games and how much of a perfect fit he would be! Does Daredevil deserve a new video game? What other superhero games should make a return? What happened to X-Men Legends??? Let's get into it in this episode of Beyond!
Hogwarts Legacy: Guided Combat Gameplay (With Commentary)
Curious about the combat in Hogwarts Legacy? Well look no further! Ride along with a few of the developers of Hogwarts Legacy as they show you wants in store for players when the wands start shooting!
Hogwarts Legacy Devs Show Off Its Expansive Character Creator
Hogwarts Legacy held a livestream where they showed off a bunch of brand new gameplay. In this video, the developers run through the fairly expansive character creator you'll get to play with when first booting up the game.
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
Fans React to Wakanda Forever's Moment of Silence for Chadwick Boseman: 'Never Cried at the Marvel Studios Logo Before'
After Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, died in 2020, Marvel honored the late actor with a logo sequence that featured clips of him. Now, Marvel is honoring Boseman once again by including the logo in the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel initially debuted the tribute...
Wakanda Forever: 9 Burning Questions We Have About the Black Panther Sequel
Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! If you haven't already, check out IGN's full guide to watching the movie and when it'll make its streaming debut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily one of Marvel’s most important Phase 4 releases. Not only does the film...
Battlefield 2042 Slated to Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Alongside the Launch of Season 3, and More
Despite the abhorrent launch, EA isn't planning on slowing down content for Battlefield 2042 with the upcoming release of Season 3. In a recent developmental update video, the developers at DICE confirmed major changes and additions to the latest title of the popular FPS franchise. Furthermore, they also confirmed that pre-production work has already begun on content that will arrive after Season 4 next year.
Sonic Frontiers - How to Farm Kocos for Speed Stat Increases
IGN’s Sonic Frontiers Koco farming guide shows you how to farm Kocos using the fishing portals scattered across the Starfall islands to quickly increase your speed stat. For more Sonic Frontiers, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/sonic-frontiers.
Venom in Unreal Engine 5, James Gunn’s DC Plans, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
00:39 - Venom, Black Panther, and More in Unreal Engine 5. 02:27 - God of War: Ragnarok Graphics Modes Explained. 12:46 - James Gunn Teases his Plans for DC Studios. 16:14 - Warner Bros. Discover to Focus on Exisitng Franchises. 19:47 - Daniel Kaluuya Casted in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Indie 3D Platformer ‘Lunistice’ is a Technicolour Dreamscape Made by One Developer
2022 has proven to be a great year for platformers, with the genre coming back in full swing thanks to both the triple-A and indie devs alike. From Tinykin to Sonic Frontiers, the 3D platformer has been pushing the boundaries with each new entry. With simple and fun gameplay in...
Genshin Impact - Official Layla Character Demo Trailer
Meet Layla in the latest Genshin Impact character demo trailer. "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" is an Akademiya student who specialises in Theoretical Astrology. She experiences insomnia and relies on her guiding stars to help her. Get a peek at the upcoming Cryo character ahead of her arrival in Genshin Impact.
Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman In Animated Series and Arkham Games, Dies Aged 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the 1990s Animated Series, the Arkham series of video games, and more, has died aged 66. Announced on Facebook by Animated Series co-star Diane Pershing (who played Poison Ivy) and confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, Conroy died on November 10 following "a short battle with cancer".
The 11 Best iPad Games to Play in 2022
Whether you use your iPad as a portable workhorse or as a creative tool, you aren’t taking full advantage of your tablet until you start gaming on it. With a beautiful, expansive screen and a huge selection of games available in the App Store, there’s never a shortage of new titles to try on your iPad. These games are best on the iPad because they shine on the Liquid Retina screen, they creatively employ the mobility of the device, or simply because they’re downright great games.
How Namor Sets Up the X-Men in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Warning: full spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!. With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, audiences are introduced to Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), who is an important figure in Marvel Comics history and one that appears to have a key role in the MCU going forward. That is, of course, because he is a mutant with strong ties to the X-Men. We’re going to break down what we learned about mutants in the movie, how that can help introduce the X-Men to the MCU, and what Namor’s role will be in the MCU going forward.
Fans Honor Kevin Conroy by Remembering Their Favorite Batman: The Animated Series Episodes
Following the death of Kevin Conroy, the voice actor who starred as Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, the Arkham series of games and more, fans have taken to Twitter to share their favorite work by Conroy. In response to a Tweet by IGN earlier today, fans began sharing their...
