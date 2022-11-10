Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
God of War Ragnarok's Thor Actor Took Inspiration From a Very Different MCU Character
If there's Norse Mythology involved, it's gotta involve Thor. God of War Ragnarok understands that fans know and love the God of Thunder thanks to his oversized role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the game gives Thor a prominent role. For voice actor Ryan Hurst, his interpretation fo the son of Odin was inspired by a very different MCU character, though: the Hulk.
God of War Ragnarok: 10 Important Side Quests (w/ Spoiler Tags)
There’s a ton of side content in God of War Ragnarok, so we’ve chosen 10 of the most important side quests (or favors) that you should tackle!. God of War Ragnarok sees Kratos and Atreus return to the Norse world to fight the likes of Thor and Odin, but there’s a lot of fun and rewards to be had by completing the sidequests. In this quick guide, we hope to tell you which ones to finish while spoiling as little as possible, so we’ve included time codes that tell you where to jump to if you’ve completed a certain main quest.
Aussie Deals: God of War DualSenses and PS5 Bundles Return, Up to 90% off Fighting Games and More!
Let's Spartan kick off your week with some God of War opportunities. Firstly, I'm pretty amazed that stock is still holding for the PS5 + Ragnarok bundles (the console droughts might finally be over). It's also a bad day to be a scalper of sexy, Limited Edition DualSenses—the God of War ones that sold out in nanoseconds are flush on Amazon again. For now...
Hogwarts Legacy: Guided Combat Gameplay (With Commentary)
Curious about the combat in Hogwarts Legacy? Well look no further! Ride along with a few of the developers of Hogwarts Legacy as they show you wants in store for players when the wands start shooting!
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Review
Sometimes the simplest, silliest games sink their hooks into me and don’t let go even while bigger, flashier options cry out for my attention – and then they reveal themselves to be not quite so simple after all, exposing layer upon layer of challenges, secrets, and even more silliness. That was what happened with Vampire Survivors, which despite looking very much like hundreds of other tiny pixel-art games on Steam that come and go every day, enthralled me and countless others nearly a year ago when it came out in early access and has kept me coming back ever since. What’s novel about it is that it’s basically a twin-stick shooter that does away with one of said sticks and all other buttons, leaving you to worry exclusively about positioning yourself while it takes care of firing your ever-escalating collection of weapons at the thousands of increasingly spongy enemies that flood the screen. It’s a clever idea that’s stayed entertaining infinitely longer than I expected it to, and even when it does descend into routine and tedium I can feel its pull compelling me to crank up another challenge mode and see how long I can last again.
Wakanda Forever: 9 Burning Questions We Have About the Black Panther Sequel
Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! If you haven't already, check out IGN's full guide to watching the movie and when it'll make its streaming debut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily one of Marvel’s most important Phase 4 releases. Not only does the film...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Ending Explained & Easter Eggs | Marvel Canon Fodder
Wakanda Forever. The legend of The Black Panther continues in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the MCU nation of Wakanda finds its way forward after losing its protector, King T’Challa, The Black Panther. Classic Marvel character Namor appears in Wakanda Forever as the main antagonist as Wakanda and his under-sea nation of Talokan are locked in a vibranium arms race. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri and Queen Ramonda forge their way ahead while mourning T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.
Fans Honor Kevin Conroy by Remembering Their Favorite Batman: The Animated Series Episodes
Following the death of Kevin Conroy, the voice actor who starred as Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, the Arkham series of games and more, fans have taken to Twitter to share their favorite work by Conroy. In response to a Tweet by IGN earlier today, fans began sharing their...
Forspoken - Official Exploring Athia Deep Dive Trailer
Discover Athia in the latest Forspoken deep dive trailer. Learn about how the region has been corrupted by a force known as the Break and see how Frey is able to traverse the perilous zone. Athia's inhabitants are in desperate need of Frey's help and she needs to free landmarks known as Monuments, complete challenges (Flashbacks) to earn mana and other rewards, unlock more magical abilities at Founts of Blessing, and more.
Genshin Impact - Official Layla Character Demo Trailer
Meet Layla in the latest Genshin Impact character demo trailer. "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" is an Akademiya student who specialises in Theoretical Astrology. She experiences insomnia and relies on her guiding stars to help her. Get a peek at the upcoming Cryo character ahead of her arrival in Genshin Impact.
Gear Of War 4 Includes In-Game Rewards for Players of Previous Gears Games
Developer The Coalition has revealed that having played any of the previous Gears of War games will unlock in-game "Legacy Rewards" for Gears of War 4. For those who currently subscribe to Xbox's Gold program, or are a silver member and have logged into their Gamertags at least once in the past year, and have played any of the four previous Gears games, those players will receive the "First Wave" legacy emblem, available in the game's customization menu.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Trailer Shows Off Bloody Combat
Netflix has unleashed a new teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming four-part prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the trailer transports us back in time to offer a glimpse at an untold story from the Continent: the creation of the first prototype Witcher. The clips show sweeping landscapes, magic-wielding warriors, and lots of bloody combat, with Yeoh's character Scían declaring aloud: "All beginnings, all ends."
Remedy Confirms Sequel to Critically Acclaimed Title - IGN Daily Fix
On today's Fix of entertainment news: Dave Bautista makes his case for playing Marcus Fenix in Netflix's Gears of War adaptation, and his point being he's already played the character! Well sort of, as Bautista was part of the marketing campaign for Gears 5 and he was an alternate skin for Marcus Fenix in the game. What other reason do you need for casting Drax in your movie, Netflix? In DC news, DC Films co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are wasting no time setting up a new DCU. The two have begun to assemble creative minds to plan out the next 8-10 years of projects across television, film, animation, and more. And finally, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have announced a new Star Wars project!
I've Never Played World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Ft. Bajheera)
Everyone remembers taking their first few steps on Azeroth... except for newcomer to the game Max Scoville. Thankfully, to celebrate the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, WoW legend Bajheera is helping Max get up to speed on all the things he needs to know before spreading his wings and taking flight in the new World of Warcraft expansion: Dragonflight.
Gungrave Gore - Official Overview Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming third-person action shooter game, Gungrave G.O.R.E. Learn about Grave's past in this brand new overview, and get a look at the brutal weapons the talented gunslinger has to tear through anything that dares to come up against him. Gungrave G.O.R.E will be released...
What the Bat? - Official Release Date Trailer
An outrageous first-person slapstick comedy that’s about so much more than baseball, What The Bat? challenges you in over 100 levels to live as a modern-day bat-girl, cooking, shooting, smashing, swinging, parking, painting, pickling, and even petting.
Honor of Kings: World - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Honor of Kings: World is a new open-world action RPG developed by Timi Studio of Tencent. Experience new wonders, encounter a colorful cast of characters and leave your mark on long-lost ruins.
