ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Gq2C_0j6JHsNl00
Photo Credit: MarianVejcik (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado.

Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.

Mapping shows that lows are expected to be even colder, dipping into the single-digits in Colorado's high country – possibly lower than that.

A few noteworthy spots to notice on the map below include Gunnison, with a predicted low of 2 degrees, Leadville, with a low of 3 degrees, and Wolf Creek Pass, with a low of 5 degrees. It's also worth pointing out that small pockets of darker blue and purple indicate that negative temperatures may be possible in some mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, Colorado Springs and Denver both have lows of 21 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1DXP_0j6JHsNl00
This map shows expected overnight lows around part of the state. Note from OTC – at time of publishing, this was the best available map, we're working on tracking down a map that shows the entire state. Map Credit: National Weather Service, Pueblo Branch.

Not shown on the map above, Boulder has a low of 19, Estes Park has a low of 7, Fort Collins has a low of 16, and Summit County towns have a low of 3 degrees, as does Steamboat Springs. Grand Junction has a low of 23.

While the cold weather will be blowing through, precipitation should be fairly limited.

The map below shows the most likely scenario, which is hardly noteworthy, depicting about an inch or two overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHq8o_0j6JHsNl00
Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Anyone with plans for outdoor recreation tonight in the mountains should be extreme cautious. Temperatures will be low enough to be deadly.

Looking ahead to Friday night into the weekend, lows should stay pretty low around the state. Some snow may hit parts of Colorado's mountains on Sunday and Monday.

Stay up-to-date with the forecast and related alerts on the National Weather Service website.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: One more mild day before big chill

Enjoy the mild fall weather this weekend. A major frigid shift in the pattern is set to take place Monday and last thru the start of next weekend. To start things off Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the early part of the day with seasonal temperatures over the eastern plainsThe first cold front will be pushing in on Sunday night into Monday. This will bring in a few flurries on Sunday night along with gusty winds and much colder temperatures.There may also, be a few more snow showers on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Accumulations should be minor with about 1/2 inch to 1 inch in the Denver metro area by Tuesday morning. With more expected in and near the foothills.The entire week will see temperatures way below normal for this time of year. Denver's high temperatures Monday thru Thursday will only be in the 30s. A second cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday. This one will be an even colder blast sending highs plummeting into the 20s and overnight lows into the single digits along with a better chance for snow.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See

From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Sharpshooters needed to control Colorado’s elk population

Calling all sharpshooters. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants qualified hunters to shoot elk in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley next year. The elk dispersal project is slated to kick off in February of 2023 and aims to curb overpopulations of the iconic animal. A similar program was used from 2009 to 2011 in Rocky Mountain national Park, which now has appropriate levels of elk. Colorado has the largest elk herd in the world with 300,000 animals.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when

Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions

FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Upgraded website forecasts avalanche danger in Colorado

Colorado Avalanche Information Center has upgraded its website in hopes of better preparing this winter's backcountry travelers. The center's director, Ethan Greene, called it "a much-needed upgrade" in a news release. The hope is an easier, more in-depth interactive experience, complete with "dynamic forecast zones" that color code ranges in terms of risk.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy