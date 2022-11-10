Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains

Photo Credit: MarianVejcik (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado.

Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.

Mapping shows that lows are expected to be even colder, dipping into the single-digits in Colorado's high country – possibly lower than that.

A few noteworthy spots to notice on the map below include Gunnison, with a predicted low of 2 degrees, Leadville, with a low of 3 degrees, and Wolf Creek Pass, with a low of 5 degrees. It's also worth pointing out that small pockets of darker blue and purple indicate that negative temperatures may be possible in some mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, Colorado Springs and Denver both have lows of 21 degrees.

This map shows expected overnight lows around part of the state. Note from OTC – at time of publishing, this was the best available map, we're working on tracking down a map that shows the entire state. Map Credit: National Weather Service, Pueblo Branch.

Not shown on the map above, Boulder has a low of 19, Estes Park has a low of 7, Fort Collins has a low of 16, and Summit County towns have a low of 3 degrees, as does Steamboat Springs. Grand Junction has a low of 23.

While the cold weather will be blowing through, precipitation should be fairly limited.

The map below shows the most likely scenario, which is hardly noteworthy, depicting about an inch or two overnight.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Anyone with plans for outdoor recreation tonight in the mountains should be extreme cautious. Temperatures will be low enough to be deadly.

Looking ahead to Friday night into the weekend, lows should stay pretty low around the state. Some snow may hit parts of Colorado's mountains on Sunday and Monday.

Stay up-to-date with the forecast and related alerts on the National Weather Service website.