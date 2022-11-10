Previewing U-M vs. Nebraska with a Cornhuskers media insider

(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TheWolverine.com caught up with Husker Online‘s Sean Callahan to preview Nebraska ahead of Michigan Wolverines football‘s matchup with the Cornhuskers Saturday afternoon at The Big House (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC). Callahan broke down the ‘Huskers and how he feels the game will go. We start with Nebraska’s projected starting lineup.

Nebraska projected starters on offense

• Sophomore QB Logan Smothers — He’s appeared in four games with no starts, completing 6 of 11 passes for 81 yards and rushing 8 times for 27 yards. He came off the bench last week, after redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy got the starting nod with full-time starter Casey Thompson, a junior Texas transfer, out with an injury. Thompson was been ruled out of Saturday’s game with an elbow injury. Smothers threw 10 passes, completing 5 for 80 yards, in the 20-13 loss to Minnesota.

• Junior RB Anthony Grant — The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has rushed 177 times for 858 yards and 6 touchdowns with a long run of 46 yards. He’s reached the 100-yard mark in six different outings.

• Junior WR Trey Palmer — The LSU transfer is third in the Big Ten with 819 receiving yards on 54 receptions with 5 touchdowns. He moves around but takes the majority of his snaps at slot receiver (68.9 percent). He’s caught 10 passes of 20-plus air yards for 402 yards and all 5 of his touchdowns. The overwhelming majority of his catches either come on the left side or the middle of the field (53 of his 54 catches).

• Junior WR Marcus Washington — The Texas transfer is second on the team with 24 catches for 367 yards. He lines up wide on more than 80 percent of passing snaps.

• Sophomore WR Alante Brown — He’s hauled in 14 grabs for 161 yards from his wideout spot.

• Senior TE Travis Vokolek — The 6-foot-7, 260-pound tight end is third on Nebraska with 18 receptions for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s fifth on the offense with a 71.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) run-blocking rating.

• Sophomore LT Turner Corcoran — The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has opened 23 career contests at Nebraska. His 36.3 overall PFF grade is the third worst on the offense, and he’s given up a team-high 35 pressures (tied for the fifth most nationally among tackles) and 4 sacks.

• Sophomore LG Ethan Piper — The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder has started 15 career games with Nebraska. He has a 63.1 overall PFF grade, which ranks second among the team’s starting offensive linemen. He’s allowed 11 pressures and no sacks.

• Senior C Trent Hixson — The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder and former walk-on has started 11 career outings during his six seasons with Nebraska. His 62.4 overall PFF rating slots second among the team’s starting offensive linemen. He’s given up 7 pressures and no sacks.

• Senior RG Broc Bando — The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has started seven career games. He has a 51.8 overall PFF grade and allowed 8 pressures and 1 sack.

• Sophomore RT Bryce Benhart — The 6-foot-9, 315-pounder has opened 26 career contests with Nebraska. His 65.0 overall PFF grade leads the team’s starting offensive linemen. He’s yielded 14 pressures and 1 sack.

Nebraska projected starters on defense

• Sophomore DT Ty Robinson — He’s racked up 18 tackles, including 3 for loss and 2 sacks, with 18 pressures.

• Junior DT Colton Feist — He’s recorded 29 tackles, 4 stops for loss, a half-sack, 1 pass breakup and 1 quarterback hurry with 8 pressures.

• Junior EDGE Garrett Nelson — The team’s sack leader with 4.5, Nelson has added 45 total tackles and a team-best 7.5 behind the line of scrimmage, 2 pass breakups, 4 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. His 27 pressures lead Nebraska, and his 89.9 PFF pass-rush grade ranks tied for 14th nationally among edge rushers.

• Senior EDGE Caleb Tannor — He’s registered 32 tackles, including 4 behind the line of scrimmage and 1.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries and 1 pass breakup with 12 pressures. Junior EDGE Ochaun Mathis, a TCU transfer, who led the Big 12 with nine sacks in 2020 and was named second-team all-conference that season, has tallied 43 tackles, 4 stops for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry with 24 pressures. He’s in the rotation with Nelson and Tannor.

• Junior LB Luke Reimer — The team’s leading tackler has 67 stops on the season, including 3.5 behind the line of scrimmage and 1 sack, while adding a team-best 5 pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 quarterback hurry with 5 pressures on 37 blitzes.

• Freshman LB Ernest Hausmann — In seven games, he’s racked up 16 tackles, including 1 for loss. Nebraska has been without starter Nick Henrich since Week 7 against Purdue (leg injury).

• Sophomore NB Isaac Gifford — He’s totaled 52 tackles, 4 stops for loss, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups and 2 quarterback hurries with 4 pressures. Gifford has been targeted in coverage 22 times, allowing 22 receptions, 248 yards and 3 touchdowns.

• Junior CB Quinton Newsome — He’s generated 34 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 sack, a team-high 8 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 fumble recovery. He’s been targeted more than any other player on Nebraska, 62 times, yielding 36 grabs for 450 yards and 3 touchdowns.

• Freshman CB Malcolm Hartzog — The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder has 14 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 pass breakup on the season, while giving up 13 catches for 287 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 targets.

• Sophomore S Marques Buford — He’s third on the team with 54 tackles, including 2.5 behind the line of scrimmage, with 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 forced fumble. He’s been targeted 37 times down the field, giving up 22 receptions for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns.

• Sophomore S DeShon Singleton — He’s played just 84 defensive snaps all season and has never started at Nebraska. He’s made 1 tackle this year. Starting safety Myles Farmer was arrested Saturday on a DUI charge and has been suspended for this weekend’s game. He’s second on Nebraska with 62 tackles with an interception.

Nebraska specialists

• Sophomore K Timmy Bleekrode — He’s connected on 7 of his 9 field goal attempts with a 46-yard long.

• Sophomore KOS Brendan Franke — He’s booted 31 touchbacks on 44 kickoffs.

• Sophomore P Brian Buschini — He’s averaging 44.9 yards per punt with a 65-yard long and 11 pins inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

• Sophomore KR Tommi Hill — The wideout has returned 6 kicks for 131 yards with a 32-yard long.

• Junior PR Trey Palmer — The receiver has brought back 4 punts for 36 yards with a 22-yard long.

Impact of Casey Thompson injury

The Thompson injury looms large for the Cornhuskers. An uphill challenge will be even tougher while relying on backup quarterbacks.

“[Not having Casey Thompson] is a big blow,” Callahan said. “Thompson has a live arm and throws the deep ball as well as any Husker quarterback we’ve seen in a while.

“My guess is they will go with Logan Smother this week over Chubba Purdy. He’s more of a zone-read quarterback with limited arm strength to push it down the field. He fits more the [former Nebraska head coach] Scott Frost system and Thompson fits more the [offensive coordinator] Mark Whipple system. Purdy is a Whipple guy, too, but has really struggled the last two weeks.

“The other real strength of the offense is Trey Palmer at WR and Anthony Grant at RB. Both should break 1,000 yards this year. Palmer is as fast as any player in the Big Ten with 10.2 speed in the 100. Grant has 30 runs of 10+ yards.

“Their tight end, Travis Vokolek, is also an NFL player, and they will find him underneath quite a bit.”

Weak spots for Nebraska offense

Nebraska hasn’t been able to protect its quarterbacks, regardless of who’s behind center. The Corhuskers are allowing pressure on 34.1 percent of drop-backs, per Sports Info Solutions. According to PFF, Nebraska’s signal-callers faced pressure on 45.5 percent of passing plays last week against Minnesota.

“The biggest struggle has been tackle play on the offensive line,” Callahan said. “Both left tackle Turner Corcoran and right tackle Bryce Benhart have had major issues in pass protection. That has made it very hard for this offense to put the quarterback in three- and five-step drop situations. Everything generally has to be quick game or roll out because of this liability.

“Also, we’ve seen Whipple go way off script and have dry spells unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Against Minnesota they went seven straight possessions without points, and five were three-and-outs. It was very similar in the second half for Illinois. On NU’s final 30 snaps of that game, they put up just 36 total yards. Earlier in the Oklahoma game, Nebraska had 12 straight empty possessions in a game that featured 14 possessions.”

Nebraska’s solid defense

Nebraska is on a three-game losing skid, but the Cornhuskers’ defense has been solid regardless. Four of their last five opponents have been held to 26 or fewer points.

“They have done a much better job of stopping the run and forcing true passing downs,” Callahan said. “[Interim coordinator] Bill Busch has also really retooled what they do and simplified the overall defensive scheme. They’ve come a long way since giving up 642 yards vs. Georgia Southern.”

Concern with Cornhuskers’ defense against Michigan

Michigan touts a rushing offense that averages 250 yards per game, led by Heisman contender and junior running back Blake Corum. The Wolverines average 44.2 rush attempts per game and try to wear their opponents down. Callahan doesn’t believe Nebraska has the depth to keep up.

“The biggest concern is front seven depth. Michigan is going to pound them, and they don’t have a lot of talent or depth to physically match up,” Callahan explained.

“They will also be without safety Myles Farmer, who had 14 tackles last week. Farmer got a DUI on Saturday and is suspended vs. Michigan. Farmer has played more snaps than any player on the Huskers’ defense.”

Callahan’s prediction

“This is a very tough matchup for Nebraska,” Callahan began. “Michigan is arguably the best team in the Big Ten right now with a chance to repeat as conference champions.

“It could be a long day in Ann Arbor. I see the Wolverines walking away with a fairly easy victory.”