Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
AMD's share grows in server market, but Intel still ahead in x86
New data has claimed AMD recorded its fourteenth quarter of growth in the server market, marking more than three years of increases as the company now holds 17.5% of the market. According to the company’s third-quarter earnings report, its data center business saw huge growth of 45% compared with this...
TechRadar
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?
A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
TechRadar
Sky-high third-party Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU prices prove we’re in the worst timeline
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card is out on November 16, and pricing has popped up at a major US retailer... but it doesn’t look like good news. This is pricing for third-party models, and it was always expected that the beefier variants would sell for a chunk above Nvidia’s recommended price (MSRP), which is $1,199 in the US. But just how far above the MSRP these cards go as they’re now listed is a bit of an eye-opener to say the least.
TechRadar
The best AMD graphics card is on sale for one of the lowest prices we've seen
We've waited a long time to do this friends, but it's happening. Right now, graphics cards are actually going on sale and you can get one of AMD's best with this MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB for just $799 at JustGPU. With all the Black Friday deals rolling...
TechRadar
It's official - open source software has never been more important
New research has indicated that the majority of today’s apps are built using open source software (OSS), once again demonstrating its importance. According to GitHub’s Octoverse 2022 report (opens in new tab) on the state of open source software, 90% of the Fortune 100 companies use OSS to some capacity, compared to the findings of the company’s first report in 2012 where companies were only using OSS to run their web servers.
TechRadar
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
TechRadar
3-2-1 backup strategy, what is it?
Every user, business and organization that uses a computing device generates data, which needs to be stored. While storing data is not generally considered much of a challenge these days, as computers have a solid state or hard drive (opens in new tab) to write the data to, and the data, when requested, can then be read off of.
TechRadar
3 money saving tips for Xbox Series X
Whether you’ve freshly bought an Xbox Series X or the more budget-friendly Xbox Series S, neither of Microsoft’s flagship consoles are what we would call ‘cheap.’. If you’re new to the modern Xbox ecosystem, though, you’ll be thankful to know that Microsoft’s consoles are the most cost-effective around. Especially when it comes to the number of games, you can download and play per dollar. There’s a few other features on the console that’ll have your bank account breathing a sigh of relief.
TechRadar
Production on Apple's mixed reality headset is rumored to be starting soon
It would seem that Apple's mixed reality headset is moving from the realm of rumor into an actual product that you'll be able to go out and buy: mass production of the device is reportedly going to get underway in March 2023. That's as per DigiTimes (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
Windows 11 vs macOS Ventura - which is best for you?
2022 has seen the arrival of two major updates to Windows 11 and macOS - a major update for Microsoft's operating system, and a whole new version of macOS in the Ventura update. Long ago, you'd expect to see major updates every two years, and they would be paid, but...
TechRadar
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 buds get 60% off in early Black Friday offer
[UPDATE: Sadly Amazon has seen fit to increase the price of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 buds to AU$278. That's 44% off. While it's not as tempting as AU$199, this is still a good price for these premium buds. Our original article continue below with updated pricing.]. We're days...
TechRadar
Wired vs wireless keyboard: which keyboard is best?
Keyboards are one of the most important, yet overlooked components of a full desktop PC setup. While the monitor gives us our visuals and the PC itself powers everything, the keyboard is the medium in which we interact with the rest of the machine. And the right one is not only built with solid ergonomics in mind but one that has features that best match your needs and lifestyle.
TechRadar
Black Friday is less than two weeks - here are the 25 best deals available now
While Black Friday itself is less than two weeks away (November 25), Black Friday deals are available right now, and we've been highly impressed with the early offers so far. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have launched early Black Friday deals, and we're rounding up the 25 best bargains below, including everything from TVs, AirPods, and smart home devices, to air fryers, vacuums, mattresses, and more.
TechRadar
Hisense’s U8H mini-LED TV hits its lowest price yet in this Black Friday deal
With Black Friday deals happening early this year, we are seeing striking early sales on some of the best TVs, including a number of models we’ve tested and rated highly in 2022 – this Hisense U8H series model, for instance, which just got a $500 price cut in a fantastic Best Buy deal (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
New headphones design will stop your embarrassing songs leaking out around you
Annoying headphones that leak sound could be a thing of the past – even on open-ear earphones – thanks to a new technology that’s been developed in Japan. The advancement comes from telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT), which had previously announced that it's working on a headphone-free way for passengers to enjoy in-flight entertainment.
TechRadar
MacBook Air vs Dell XPS 13: the best laptops on Earth go head-to-head
If you're in the market for the best lightweight laptop to get you through your everyday tasks on the go, then you're very likely indeed to be looking at the Apple MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13. Both are consistently in contention for the title of best laptop year...
TechRadar
Warzone 2's install size is huge – and the new DMZ mode better be worth it
You’ll likely need a new SSD drive when Warzone 2 drops, with it weighing in at 115GB to install on your Xbox. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 companion battle royale title is set to take a chunk out of your console, according to recognized Twitter user (opens in new tab) Warzone 2 Informer, and would put the combined size of both Warzone 2 and its mainline offering at over 200GB combined.
TechRadar
You're right - a huge number of your work emails are just spam
A large proportion of your work emails may not be useful in any way, a new report examining billions of messages has claimed. Research from Hornetsecurity analyzing 25 billion business emails found nearly half (40.5%) are ‘unwanted’, and could even represent a serious threat to businesses. The report...
TechRadar
Serif Affinity Designer 2 review
Serif Affinity Designer 2 is a great upgrade to an already very promising tool. The new additions work exceedingly well, and will undoubtedly help you be more creative as you draw, slice and warp your shapes to design impressive artworks. Pros. +. Multi-platform. +. Great price. +. Impressive new tools.
TechRadar
ManageEngine Password Manager Pro review
A powerful, versatile and fully-featured option for any enterprise that needs password management – but be aware that its lofty abilities also mean necessarily high pricing. The password manager market contains a huge variety of products, from basic individual products to enterprise-level utilities – and that’s where ManageEngine Password Manager Pro (opens in new tab) comes in.
Comments / 0