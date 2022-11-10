Read full article on original website
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
Investigations into 2021 Surfside, Florida, condo collapse far from over
Around 1:30 a.m. on June 24, 2021, 98 people were killed when Champlain Towers South, a 40-year-old condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed. Raysa Rodriguez was on the ninth floor of a part of the building that somehow remained standing. "I am sound asleep, and I hear this awful noise and...
Daytona Beach Building Collapses Into Ocean Due to Hurricane Nicole: VIDEO
A building on Daytona Beach recently collapsed due to Hurricane Nicole’s forceful impact. In recent video footage, viewers can watch as gusty winds and rough surf appear to have caused the structure to fall in as the storm made landfall. However, the building was one of many that literally fell victim to the ferocity of Hurricane Nicole.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Death Toll in Florida Rises to Five
Tropical Storm Nicole has now officially claimed the lives of at least 5 people in Florida. The hurricane changed to a tropical storm while making landfall on the state’s east coast Thursday. Two people were fatally electrocuted by a downed power line in Orlando. Then, two others tragically died...
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.
I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Hurricane Nicole Possibly Unearths Native American Burial Site on Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole most likely unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek announced the news. Budensiek said beachgoers...
Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole
Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
5 deaths in Florida attributed to Nicole, officials say
Hurricane Nicole has been blamed for at least five deaths in Florida.
Angry Alligators Appear to ‘Nap’ in the Middle of Bloody Battle: VIDEO
Earlier this month, a pair of alligators in Florida had a gruesome standoff that was luckily caught on camera by a “shocked” tourist. Before, Crystal Urban Rose was excited about her first trip to the Sunshine State’s wetlands area. However, she had no idea what she was in for when she arrived at the Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands in Brevard County.
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
Hurricane Nicole Videos Show 'Unreal' Daytona Beach Destruction
Videos of homes that have been washed away as a result of Hurricane Nicole have also begun circulating on social media.
