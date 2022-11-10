ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
WESH

Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole

Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
10NEWS

Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
995qyk.com

Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
