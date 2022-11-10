Read full article on original website
Scammers are spoofing online refund portals to steal your data, FBI warns
An age-old customer support scam has gotten a new twist, the FBI is warning - although the goal remains the same - to steal people’s identities (opens in new tab), sensitive data, payment data and, ultimately, money. In a recent public service announcement, the bureau urged customers (mostly the...
More malware is being hidden in PNG images, so watch out
Researchers have found evidence of new threat actors using PNG files to deliver malicious payloads. Both ESET and Avast have confirmed seeing a threat actor going by the name Worok using this method since early September 2022. Apparently, Worok has been busy targeting high-profile victims, such as government organizations, across...
Thousands of websites hijacked for posioned Google SEO campaign
Cybercriminals have launched a major malicious SEO campaign with the goal of promoting obscure, low-quality Q&A sites, new research has found. A report from cybersecurity researchers Sucuri states that a unique piece of WordPress malware sits at the center of this campaign. According to the report, the campaign was first...
What is RAID and JBOD?
Unlike in the home environment where data can be stored on a single hard drive, organizations have needs to store much larger amounts of data. How much data? We’re talking about really large amounts in the terabytes, petabytes, exabytes and even zettabytes. Also realize that we not only have to store the data primarily, but also have redundancy with multiple copies to ensure that data is not lost. Not only does an organization need to meet its storage needs for today, but it also needs to plan for the future with a scalable solution that grows as the organization does.
Healthcare orgs are being swamped with ransomware, FBI warns
Healthcare organizations in the United States are under attack from the Venus ransomware (opens in new tab), the country’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is warning. In a report published by the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3), the HHS states that it is aware of at...
Windows 11 vs macOS Ventura - which is best for you?
2022 has seen the arrival of two major updates to Windows 11 and macOS - a major update for Microsoft's operating system, and a whole new version of macOS in the Ventura update. Long ago, you'd expect to see major updates every two years, and they would be paid, but...
Kaspersky confirms it is pulling its VPN from Russia
Russian users will soon be unable to connect to the VPN service offered by Kaspersky. The Moscow-based company has announced it is set to halt the operations and sales of its Secure Connection VPN, assuring users that the process will be staged gradually to have as little impact as possible.
ManageEngine Password Manager Pro review
A powerful, versatile and fully-featured option for any enterprise that needs password management – but be aware that its lofty abilities also mean necessarily high pricing. The password manager market contains a huge variety of products, from basic individual products to enterprise-level utilities – and that’s where ManageEngine Password Manager Pro (opens in new tab) comes in.
Power to the people: beat blackouts and get energy anywhere with these portable powerhouses
Whether you’re worried about winter blackouts, going off-grid or just want more sustainable and renewable energy, EcoFlow has got you covered. Its portable power stations are ideal for remote working, for roaming in your RV and for reliable backup power at home too. It’s easier than ever to get the energy you need whenever and wherever you need it – and with these incredible EcoFlow Black Friday deals, it’s even more affordable too.
Google Pixel 7a leak promises upgrades for the display, battery and camera
We're starting to get a better idea of what the Google Pixel 7a is going to bring with it at some point during 2023, and the latest leak in regards to the handset covers the screen, the battery charging capabilities, and the camera. According to some digging done by developer...
How to avoid SD card scams during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
If you’re looking to save money on an SD card, microSD card or any type of memory card, Black Friday is traditionally a great time to do it. Whether you're looking to increase the capacity of your camera or expand the storage space of your smartphone, the Black Friday camera deals also usually yield a range of savings on SD and microSD cards. But if you’re shopping for discounted storage, there’s something important to look out for: memory card scams.
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
Here are the affordable phones I'd buy for Black Friday
With Black Friday deals getting started, you may think that the best bargain you’ll find on an affordable smartphone will be for a bargain brand or unlocked smartphone from Motorola or Nokia. If you want to spend less than $500 on a new smartphone, you can still find great picks from the top three US phone makers. I can recommend a great Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy to fit your budget.
Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriously shady zero-days
Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
Raspberry Pi CEO says he expects shortages to end within a year
Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton has said he believes the disruption to his company’s supply chain, due in part to the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be resolved completely, “in one year”, paving the way for a more powerful product in the Pi range. Speaking...
Google just made it possible to pay for Spotify Premium outside the Play Store
Google is expanding its User Choice Billing (UCB) pilot program with Spotify among the first participants. It's now officially allowing the music platform's customers to set up service payments outside Google's Play Store. Back in March, Google teamed up with Spotify to launch the program by giving people the ability...
It's official - open source software has never been more important
New research has indicated that the majority of today’s apps are built using open source software (OSS), once again demonstrating its importance. According to GitHub’s Octoverse 2022 report (opens in new tab) on the state of open source software, 90% of the Fortune 100 companies use OSS to some capacity, compared to the findings of the company’s first report in 2012 where companies were only using OSS to run their web servers.
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?
A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
Production on Apple's mixed reality headset is rumored to be starting soon
It would seem that Apple's mixed reality headset is moving from the realm of rumor into an actual product that you'll be able to go out and buy: mass production of the device is reportedly going to get underway in March 2023. That's as per DigiTimes (opens in new tab)...
AMD's share grows in server market, but Intel still ahead in x86
New data has claimed AMD recorded its fourteenth quarter of growth in the server market, marking more than three years of increases as the company now holds 17.5% of the market. According to the company’s third-quarter earnings report, its data center business saw huge growth of 45% compared with this...
