Kirkus Reviews

Hilary Duff Slams Press for Aaron Carter Memoir

Hilary Duff had harsh words for a press that plans to publish an unfinished memoir by Aaron Carter, the singer who died earlier this month, Page Six reports. Duff, the actor known for her role on the series Lizzie McGuire, criticized Ballast Books for its decision to publish Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, co-written with Andy Symonds.
realitytitbit.com

Love is Blind fans 'can't get over' how much Nancy reminds them of Hilary Duff

Love is Blind‘s Nancy Rodriguez has been reminding Netflix viewers of a certain actor. Does Hilary Duff ring a bell? Well, fans reacting to season 3 just can’t get over how much she reminds them of the Cinderella Story star. Nancy instantly hit it off with Bartise Bowden,...
TheDailyBeast

Celebrity Makeup Artist Laney Chantal Dead of Overdose

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, who competed on a season of SyFy’s Face Off, has died of a drug overdose, her family announced in an obituary. The 33-year-old special-effects talent worked with Lil Nas X, Bella Thorne, and Marilyn Manson. She also “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life,” the obituary said. “[She] put her whole self; body, mind and soul into her jobs, no matter the size. Her artistic ability and visions quickly set her apart from other artists in her field and her portfolio blossomed. Laney, as she was known by many, lived her life to the fullest, and accomplished more in her short time on earth, than most do in a full lifetime.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Rolling Stone

Jessica Simpson Rebuffs the ‘Destructive Noise’ After Fans Speculated About Her Health in Recent Video

Jessica Simpson appeared to rebuff a plethora of Instagram comments raising concerns about her health in a new post, writing, “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise… peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging, ‘you will never be good enough.’” The new post, shared Sunday, Nov. 6, appeared to be a response to comments left on a sponsored video with Pottery Barn Kids, where Simpson showed off her three-year-old daughter’s room. In the comments, people speculated about Simpson’s health, suggesting she looked unwell and frail and was slurring her speech.  The comments...
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
The Independent

Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’

Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan Mourns Ex Aaron Carter After His Death: I Have ‘So Many Memories’ With Him

They were teen idols together in the early 2000s, but now, Lindsay Lohan had to say goodbye to one of her first loves. On Nov. 5, Aaron Carter, pop star and younger brother of Backstreet Boy star Nick Carter, passed away at the age of 34. Aaron and Lindsay dated briefly in the early 2000s, and Lindsay, 36, remembered Aaron as someone who was an important part of her past. “So many (memories) from when I was so young, just that era of my life … and my prayers go out to his family, and may he rest in peace, and God bless,” Lindsay said while speaking with Kit Hoover of Access Hollywood.
People

Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Motherhood, Shares Update on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days'

"Between pumping, feeding, playtime and everything in between there are no hours left in the day," the pro dancer wrote in an Instagram post Monday Sharna Burgess is opening up about parenthood as a mom to 4-month-old baby boy Zane Walker.  The Dancing with the Stars pro got candid on Instagram, sharing recent photos and videos on Monday that feature her family, particularly her son whom she shares with Brian Austin Green.  "Everyone loves a dump these days…," she began her caption before thanking her followers for asking about...
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter Tell-All Author Fires Back At Book Backlash After Hilary Duff & Singer's Management Team Trash 'Disrespectful' Release

The author of Aaron Carter's incomplete memoir is defending the book after the late singer's ex Hilary Duff and his management team blasted the publisher over its upcoming release next week, RadarOnline.com has learned. Aaron died on Saturday after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, home. The star was three years deep into his memoir, working with co-writer Andy Symonds.Hours after Hilary — who dated Aaron from 2000-2003 — called the move of releasing his book right after his death a "heartless money grab," Aaron's management team echoed her statement. Now, it's Andy's turn, with the author...
SheKnows

Hilary Swank Has ‘Double’ Morning Sickness & Our Hearts Go Out to Her

Morning sickness is the worst. I had to give up coffee because it made me want to gag and eat a high protein snack every few hours, so I didn’t feel dizzy. It can feel relentless, it can last all day, and it can make you so miserable — and Hilary Swank felt it times two. The Alaska Daily star is currently expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, and she said yesterday that the first trimester was “double” the sickness.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics

Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
Hypebae

Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update

We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
Motherly

The way we raise boys impacts everyone—so it is everyone’s responsibility

Let’s first agree that parenting is hard. Period. Whether you are raising boys or girls, a mom of one or many, a mom of babies or teens, it is all hard. I am a mom of two boys—a 16-year-old and an almost-teen—and I absolutely love it. I love raising sons and I wouldn’t change it for anything. (See also: please don’t ask me if I wish I had a daughter.) As much as I love it, I’ve gotta admit: I am constantly befuddled. There is so much about boys that I don’t understand—the noise, the constant roughhousing, the impulsivity, the inability to put their socks in the laundry, so many things.
Page Six

Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house

Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
