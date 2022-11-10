Read full article on original website
Hilary Duff had harsh words for a press that plans to publish an unfinished memoir by Aaron Carter, the singer who died earlier this month, Page Six reports. Duff, the actor known for her role on the series Lizzie McGuire, criticized Ballast Books for its decision to publish Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, co-written with Andy Symonds.
Celebrity Makeup Artist Laney Chantal Dead of Overdose
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, who competed on a season of SyFy’s Face Off, has died of a drug overdose, her family announced in an obituary. The 33-year-old special-effects talent worked with Lil Nas X, Bella Thorne, and Marilyn Manson. She also “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life,” the obituary said. “[She] put her whole self; body, mind and soul into her jobs, no matter the size. Her artistic ability and visions quickly set her apart from other artists in her field and her portfolio blossomed. Laney, as she was known by many, lived her life to the fullest, and accomplished more in her short time on earth, than most do in a full lifetime.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Jessica Simpson Rebuffs the ‘Destructive Noise’ After Fans Speculated About Her Health in Recent Video
Jessica Simpson appeared to rebuff a plethora of Instagram comments raising concerns about her health in a new post, writing, “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise… peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging, ‘you will never be good enough.’” The new post, shared Sunday, Nov. 6, appeared to be a response to comments left on a sponsored video with Pottery Barn Kids, where Simpson showed off her three-year-old daughter’s room. In the comments, people speculated about Simpson’s health, suggesting she looked unwell and frail and was slurring her speech. The comments...
'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video
Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
talentrecap.com
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’
Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
Madonna posts another creepy video after a slew of concerning uploads
Madonna is “Hung Up” on posting “disturbing” videos. The “Like A Virgin” songstress took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share yet another eerie clip. This time, she can be seen staring blankly at the camera inside a dark car while her 1992 song “Waiting” plays.
Lindsay Lohan Mourns Ex Aaron Carter After His Death: I Have ‘So Many Memories’ With Him
They were teen idols together in the early 2000s, but now, Lindsay Lohan had to say goodbye to one of her first loves. On Nov. 5, Aaron Carter, pop star and younger brother of Backstreet Boy star Nick Carter, passed away at the age of 34. Aaron and Lindsay dated briefly in the early 2000s, and Lindsay, 36, remembered Aaron as someone who was an important part of her past. “So many (memories) from when I was so young, just that era of my life … and my prayers go out to his family, and may he rest in peace, and God bless,” Lindsay said while speaking with Kit Hoover of Access Hollywood.
Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Motherhood, Shares Update on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days'
"Between pumping, feeding, playtime and everything in between there are no hours left in the day," the pro dancer wrote in an Instagram post Monday Sharna Burgess is opening up about parenthood as a mom to 4-month-old baby boy Zane Walker. The Dancing with the Stars pro got candid on Instagram, sharing recent photos and videos on Monday that feature her family, particularly her son whom she shares with Brian Austin Green. "Everyone loves a dump these days…," she began her caption before thanking her followers for asking about...
Jessica Simpson has some fans concerned over recent Instagram video
Jessica Simpson sparked concern among fans after a recent social media video — an advertisement for Pottery Barn — posted. Commenters wrote that "something seems off."
Aaron Carter Tell-All Author Fires Back At Book Backlash After Hilary Duff & Singer's Management Team Trash 'Disrespectful' Release
The author of Aaron Carter's incomplete memoir is defending the book after the late singer's ex Hilary Duff and his management team blasted the publisher over its upcoming release next week, RadarOnline.com has learned. Aaron died on Saturday after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, home. The star was three years deep into his memoir, working with co-writer Andy Symonds.Hours after Hilary — who dated Aaron from 2000-2003 — called the move of releasing his book right after his death a "heartless money grab," Aaron's management team echoed her statement. Now, it's Andy's turn, with the author...
Hilary Swank Has ‘Double’ Morning Sickness & Our Hearts Go Out to Her
Morning sickness is the worst. I had to give up coffee because it made me want to gag and eat a high protein snack every few hours, so I didn’t feel dizzy. It can feel relentless, it can last all day, and it can make you so miserable — and Hilary Swank felt it times two. The Alaska Daily star is currently expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, and she said yesterday that the first trimester was “double” the sickness.
Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics
Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
Dad calls out grown adults who shamed his daughters for their homecoming dresses in viral TikTok
Because social media emboldens the wrong people, even in 2022 strangers feel perfectly comfortable openly shaming young girls for what they wear. Even on their own father's Facebook page. In a viral TikTok, one dad is calling out all of the people—grown adults, mind you—who decided to weigh in on...
Megan Fox Asks Grimes For Elf Ear Modification Advice After She And Machine Gun Kelly Go Full Cosplay
Following Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kellys' full Zelda cosplay, the actress asked Grimes for advice on getting real elf ears.
Hypebae
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
Ashley Graham shares Instagram photo of her ‘very different’ stomach after carrying her twins
The unofficial queen of body acceptance among mothers, Ashley Graham, is sharing an image of her ‘very different’ stomach after carrying and birthing three children—including twins earlier this year. “You look very different from what I’m use [sic] to,” Graham captioned her Instagram Story photo Wednesday, showing...
The way we raise boys impacts everyone—so it is everyone’s responsibility
Let’s first agree that parenting is hard. Period. Whether you are raising boys or girls, a mom of one or many, a mom of babies or teens, it is all hard. I am a mom of two boys—a 16-year-old and an almost-teen—and I absolutely love it. I love raising sons and I wouldn’t change it for anything. (See also: please don’t ask me if I wish I had a daughter.) As much as I love it, I’ve gotta admit: I am constantly befuddled. There is so much about boys that I don’t understand—the noise, the constant roughhousing, the impulsivity, the inability to put their socks in the laundry, so many things.
Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house
Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
