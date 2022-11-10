Signing Spotlight: Makenna Mitchell… The Texas Tech-Bound Infielder Has a Wonderful Signing Day (Even Though It Wasn’t ALL Smiles!)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
batonrougenews.net
No. 25 Texas Tech looks to extend streak, hosts Louisiana Tech
No. 25 Texas Tech will look to continue its impressive home winning streak on Monday when Louisiana Tech comes to Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders (2-0) have won 23 consecutive games at home, most recently a 78-54 victory over Texas Southern on Thursday. Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech's lone returning starter...
Going To The Tech Game Saturday vs. KU: You Can Bring These Things To Keep Warm
When kickoff comes this Saturday against Kansas it will be 48 degrees and by the end of the game, it will drop even lower. If you are wondering what you can and can't bring for the Texas Tech game since we haven't had a cold game yet I have you covered.
Texas Tech Celebrates America in Game Against Kansas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders had Celebrate America night against the Kansas Jayhawks. The opening ceremonies featured several paratroopers and a flyover from a C-130. The paratroopers were announced as they descended and a few of them carried flags underneath them as they dropped into the Jones from high above. The biggest cheers were for this giant American flag and a Texas Tech flag.
University Daily
Kanas leaving behind legacy at Tech
Throughout the history of Texas Tech volleyball, athletes have forged memorable legacies in the scarlet and black. Whether it be Kelly Johnson, the all-time leader in kills for the Red Raiders with 1,925, or Amanda Dowdy, who esteemed herself as a competitor on the USA volleyball junior national olympic team to go along with multiple All-Big 12 first team nominations, becoming a volleyball great isn’t a task accomplished by those with tentative legs in the Hub City. However, one established member of the current Red Raider squad has built a resume made to withstand the standards of history in Lubbock.
fox34.com
Texas Tech signs Texas A&M transfer Makinzy Herzog
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head coach Craig Snider and Texas Tech softball announced the signing of Texas A&M transfer and SEC standout Makinzy Herzog Friday. The Missouri City native joins Snider’s Red Raider squad after playing under him at both Texas A&M and Florida State. “Makinzy is a...
austinnews.net
Texas Tech keeps scoring, outlasts Kansas
Tyler Shough went 20-for-33 passing with 246 yards and a touchdown to lead Texas Tech to a 43-28 win over Kansas in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday. Shough also rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12). Jason Bean went 17-of-28 passing...
KCBD
Anton mourning loss of football coach Matthew Hoover
ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - Anton is mourning the loss of football coach Matthew Hoover, found dead at his home on Saturday. Anton ISD Superintendent John York issued this statement:. “It is with great sadness that I share with you that earlier today, Saturday November 12, Coach Matthew Hoover was found...
extrainningsoftball.com
The Last Inning (Nov. 11, 2022): Spotlighting Mizzou-Committed Sophie Smith, Upcoming Tournaments, Latest Verbals, ‘The Bext Episode’ & Laker Problems
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
stakingtheplains.com
10 Things: Texas Tech 43, Kansas 28
2. Something Was Done. Before the game, I wanted the offense to “do something” and yes, I think something was done. A lot of this is subjective (of course) but I think that you can place a large portion of the running game on Tyler Shough, who is given the keys to the offense and that’s one of the deals about this offense and what makes it difficult for inexperienced quarterbacks. I think if you were to ask Kittley and Shough, they would tell you that Shough saw a light box (not as many people within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage) and when that happens, the offensive line has the advantage, so you run the ball. And you run the ball until Kansas stops trying to stop the pass and they try to stop the run. And that’s what happened, 48 rushing attempts to just 34 pass attempts, 264 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per running attempt and you can thank Kittley and Shough because they did what they were supposed to do when the defense does what they do. And I don’t want to make this so much about Shough, but the way that he attacks defenses, particularly in the seams over the middle of the field is hugely important. Those are tough passes, but those are passes that have to be made and he’s really good at that when he’s on, and so he allowed the offense open that up by running the ball.
Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech Red Raiders Predictions: Dial Up the Pressure
Our staff gets together to tell you what they expect to see in tomorrow's game.
everythinglubbock.com
West Texas football coach found unresponsive in home, school district confirms
ANTON, Texas— Anton High School Football Coach Matthew Hoover passed away on Saturday, November 12, according to an official statement from Anton ISD Superintendent, John York. According to the press release, Coach Hoover was found unresponsive in his home. A Crisis Counseling team will be on Anton High School’s...
everythinglubbock.com
O.L. Slaton coach organizes basketball shoe drive for players who can’t afford them
LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday night, Jaime Martinez made his basketball coaching debut at O.L. Slaton Middle School’s 7th-grade home opener against Frenship Middle School. “Growing up, I always loved sports,” Martinez said. “I love the discipline of it, and especially as you get older, that’s when you really understand that these things that we did really benefit us in the future as men and women, so I wanted to be a part of that and be able to teach those lessons.”
fox34.com
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 11
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Lubbock Titans 1 Austin Harmony 0 (Forfeit) Waco Eagle Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 12) Greenville Christian vs. Christ The King (Saturday, Nov. 12)
KLBK’s “The Blitz” Playoff Scores Recap: Bi-District Round
FIRST QUARTER: Frenship – 35 El Paso Eastlake – 17 – Lubbock Cooper – 59 El Paso Bel Air – 7 – Spearman – 21 Abernathy – 7 – Shallowater – 41 Lamesa – 3 – SECOND QUARTER: Estacado – 54 El Paso Bowie – 7 – Canadian – 70 Roosevelt – 8 – Seminole […]
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
According to a new report from LoveFood.com, that is none other than Austin-based Cabo Bob's. Here's what they had to say Cabo Bob's.
KCBD
Four Hub City artists inducted into West Texas Walk of Fame
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four artist were honored for their contributions to West Texas and their accomplishments beyond on Thursday. Jody Nix, Hoyle Nix, Amanda Shires, and Bess Hubbard will have their names on the wall at 18th and Crickets Avenue for years to come. Shires graduated from Lubbock High...
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Kansas Jayhawks are 1-6 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Kansas and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Jayhawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
Swiper no Swiping: Lubbock porch pirates come out for the holidays
LUBBOCK, Texas — As the holidays inch closer, the season of Porch Pirates is here. The Lubbock Police Department talked about the statistics and ways you can avoid being a victim. The Lubbock Police Department told Everythinglubbock.com that packages get stolen year-round, but November and December are the months that porch pirates go door to […]
koxe.com
Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock
Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. She lived a robust life full of fervor and wit. Sue lit up any room she entered with her striking eyes and beautiful smile. Her exuberant personality was always on display, bringing a smile and chuckle to anybody she encountered. Sue’s children, Russ and Kelly, adored her and she taught them to love the only way she knew how – fiercely and full of passion. She looked upon her grandchildren with all the love and pride in the world and they felt the exact same way about their “Mimi”. Her loving husband, Bob, will forever miss Sue’s witty charm and sweet embrace.
Comments / 0