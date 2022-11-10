ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing

Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records

In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

Pushing back on rents, South Bronx housing lottery, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to find out if New Yorkers can finally push back on rents now that winter is approaching—traditionally a slow time for rentals. To find out, Brick spoke with brokers and leasing agents for their best advice on signing a new lease and negotiating rents in the coming months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground at 1510 Broadway Affordable Housing Development in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

Construction is now underway at 1510 Broadway, the site for a 108-unit affordable housing project in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Led by developer MacQuesten Development with support from the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the building will also offer more than 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building is designed...
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Mavashev of Alpha Realty Brokers the $24M Sale of Crown Heights Multifamily

Alpha Realty is pleased to announce the sale of 792 Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn which traded at $24,000,000 in an off market transaction. Managing Principal Lev Mavashev, represented both parties in the transaction. This is the first sale of the building since the site was acquired for $4.7 million in 2007 and the property was.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers

Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
cohaitungchi.com

25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December

Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Jay-Z Once Featured This Massive NYC Penthouse in a Music Video. Now It Can Be Yours.

Manhattan’s newest pencil-thin condo towers may claim jaw-dropping views of leafy Central Park—but that’s mostly what owners get to see: the park. From the expansive twin roof decks of this dramatic 5,500-square-foot triplex penthouse, you can gaze at what they’re calling the “new” view of the city.  “It’s the view south across Central Park to the entire Manhattan skyline,” Brown Harris Stevens listing agent Jill Sloane tells Robb Report. “At night, with all the lights of the city, it’s just breathtaking.” Enjoying this view means traveling to the southern edge of historic Harlem and to the distinctive blue-stone-clad tower known as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’

Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Staten Island, NY

Staten Island in Richmond County, New York City, got the share of the limelight after becoming part of the set of the classic movie "The Godfather." However, there's more to Staten Island than this famous Hollywood classic. Staten Island, the most suburban of New York City's five boroughs, has its...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy