U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher
The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
Argentina inflation seen gaining pace again in October
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Friday for a second day on hopes that signs U.S. inflation is cooling means less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, an outlook that has the dollar facing its biggest two-day drop in almost 14 years. Oil prices...
U.S. consumer sentiment slumps; inflation expectations edge up
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment slumped in November amid persistent worries about inflation and higher interest rates, according to a survey on Friday, which also hinted at a sharp slowdown in spending on goods. The University of Michigan's preliminary November reading on the overall index on consumer...
Yellen says doesn't know if lower U.S. inflation data is turning point
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that it was good to see the latest U.S. inflation data that suggests upward pressures are easing, but added that it was unclear if inflation has a reached a turning point to continue moving lower.
Investors gobble up bonds as worst of inflation may be over -BofA
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investors bought more bonds than at any time in the last four months in the week to Wednesday as signs emerged that inflation may have peaked, BofA Global Research said on Friday. Investors bought $2.6 billion of bonds in the week to Wednesday, BofA said,...
Is this the ultimate precious metals bottom indicator?
Central banks around the world just made a monumental statement, purchasing a record amount of gold this past quarter. Central banks purchased 400 tons of gold in Q3 and brought total purchases YTD to 673 tons. Purchases of that size haven’t been seen since 1967 and the largest this decade…...
Gold price posts best week in more than 2 years, what's next?
(Kitco News) Gold is quickly becoming the asset to watch as inflation starts to slow and the crypto market goes through another meltdown phase. The precious metal is up more than $80 — its best weekly performance since July 2020. But analysts are not calling for a new bull market just yet.
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
Mexico president would like to see central bank balance inflation, growth
MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said he would like to see the Bank of Mexico balance fighting inflation while taking care of economic growth. His comments come a day after Mexico's central bank hiked its key interest rate to a record...
Bitcoin Nov. 11 daily chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize market
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Friday as the bulls are continue to struggle to stabilize a still-shaky market that saw BC prices this week plunge to a nearly two-year low. BC bears have the solid near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
Gold prices have room to run as sentiment turns solidly bullish after best week in two years
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The gold market is ending the week with a more than 5% gain as prices hold solid support...
Wall St opens higher on Fed optimism
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after soft inflation data supported expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 82.38 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,797.75....
Hong Kong's economy shrinks for third straight quarter, outlook dims
HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted 4.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Friday, weighed down by rising global interest rates and a slump in trade. It was the third consecutive quarter of year-on-year contraction for the Asian financial...
Brazil's positive momentum for inflation will depend on fiscal anchor, says cenbank chief
BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The positive dynamics seen at the margin for Brazilian inflation need to be confirmed and will depend on the definition of the country's fiscal anchor going forward, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday. Speaking at an event hosted by the finance professionals...
Indian miners seek higher import tax on aluminium, zinc, copper products
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - India's top mining industry federation is seeking higher import taxes on metals such as zinc, copper and aluminium to help halt a tide of cheaper imports, especially from China, according to a note it sent to the government and seen by Reuters. The government...
Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX
Nov 11 (Reuters) - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry. Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in...
NY Fed launches Phase II of its study into a U.S. dollar CBDC
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+ is a joint effort between the NY Fed’s New York Innovation Center...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration is sweeping through Wall Street Thursday morning after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 156 points, or 4%, to 3,905 as of 10:31 a.m. Eastern. The Dow rose 872 points, or 3%, to 33, 385 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 5.6%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Are low gold and silver prices behind us?
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Gold, Silver, and other financial assets have jumped following the release of lower that expected inflation data. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian discusses Inflation, Russia, China, and some of the other upcoming risks to the economy and precious metals.
Gold prices holding above $1,750 as UofM consumer sentiment falls to 54.7
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains above $1,750 an ounce as consumer pessimism rises sharply in November and inflation expectations remain persistently high, according to the latest report from the University of Michigan. Friday, the University of Michigan said the preliminary reading of its...
