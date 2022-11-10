ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County

When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Paul Scott’s New American Scenery On Exhibit in Albany

The Albany Institute of History & Art is currently hosting the exhibition “Paul Scott: New American Scenery,” in which material-based conceptual artist Scott assesses the American landscape from a contemporary approach. The exhibit will run until December 31st. Through the work in the exhibit, Scott deals with issues...
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats

A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY
cityandstateny.com

GOP scores on Long Island and Hudson Valley and statewide incumbents hang on

Bearing six jagged neon blue legs, massive blood red eyes, magenta-purple skin, and a wide leer with an unsettling array of multicolor teeth, the spider crab monster on Ulster County’s “I Voted” stickers has become an unlikely star. Designed on a whim by a 14-year-old from Marbletown, the creature dominated in the county competition to be featured on the sticker. Its popularity has only grown since – Ulster County’s elections commissioner dressed up as the spider for Halloween, several elected officials have debuted tattoos inked in its honor and a slew of merch shops have sold the image. On actual Election Day, Ulster County voters flocked to the polls in record numbers during the early voting period – so much so it was difficult to keep the stickers in stock at some polling places. Hey, if it takes a demonic looking spider crab to bolster the number of people taking advantage of their Democratic rights, we’ll take it. Read on for more elections-related news.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District

Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Battles of Stone Arabia, Klock’s Field Archeological Study Complete

Colonel John Brown, leading a force of New York and Massachusetts revolutionaries left Fort Paris in Stone Arabia in an attempt to attack what he believed was a smaller, isolated enemy force. Instead, Johnson’s much larger force defeated the revolutionaries in a running battle, during which Brown was killed. The...
FORT PLAIN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Brier Hill Cemetery in Town of Washington Interred residents, history remembered

Watch a video about Brier Hill Cemetery with Dutchess County Historian Will Tatum. On Veterans Day, Dutchess County acknowledges the service and sacrifice of all veterans, past and present, whose unique stories have become woven into the fabric of Dutchess County’s history. Today, many will mark the Veterans Day holiday with a visit to a local cemetery to remember and honor those who served our country and have been laid to final rest. Centuries old cemeteries are found throughout Dutchess County and are poignant reminders of all those who have come before us. One such cemetery, the Brier Hill Cemetery, in the Town of Washington, has been restored as a respectful resting place for more than 800 individuals who once lived at the Dutchess County Poor House, including Civil War veteran and Fishkill Landing (now Beacon) resident Robert Scofield.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Curbed

The Six Senses Is Opening in Rhinebeck Instead of Chelsea

In 2016, it was announced that the Six Senses — a resort brand known for its often-secluded locations, focus on wellness, and suites that book for thousands of dollars a night — would open its first New York City location. The idea was to debut a 437-room hotel in the XI, HFZ Capital’s Bjarke Ingels–designed towers on the High Line, with “pampering wellness programs focusing on everything from sleep and nutrition to meditation,” via the Wall Street Journal. These were to have included a magnesium pool, a holistic anti-aging center, and a vibroacoustic meditation dome. But construction stalled for almost two years amid the fallout from HFZ’s implosion — a saga involving everything from overpaying for XI’s land to the messy schism between HFZ’s founder and managing director. In late 2021, developer Steve Witkoff partnered with Access Industries and Monroe Capital Access to buy the twisty towers for $900 million at a foreclosure auction. And this summer, it was announced that Six Senses would be replaced by the third location of Faena, the resort hotel whose Miami Beach location contains a 25-karat gold Damien Hirst sculpture of a wooly mammoth.
RHINEBECK, NY
Big Frog 104

Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY

A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
HYDE PARK, NY

