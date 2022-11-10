Read full article on original website
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
newyorkalmanack.com
Paul Scott’s New American Scenery On Exhibit in Albany
The Albany Institute of History & Art is currently hosting the exhibition “Paul Scott: New American Scenery,” in which material-based conceptual artist Scott assesses the American landscape from a contemporary approach. The exhibit will run until December 31st. Through the work in the exhibit, Scott deals with issues...
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
Troy Record
Alan Chartock’s The Capitol Connection: Fondly remembering Carmi Rapport
Carmi Rapport has passed. Everyone needs a hero and he was mine. I loved the guy. He was a valued member of the Board of Trustees of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio, the public radio network that I head. If there was ever a problem, Carmi was the guy you want in...
cityandstateny.com
GOP scores on Long Island and Hudson Valley and statewide incumbents hang on
Bearing six jagged neon blue legs, massive blood red eyes, magenta-purple skin, and a wide leer with an unsettling array of multicolor teeth, the spider crab monster on Ulster County’s “I Voted” stickers has become an unlikely star. Designed on a whim by a 14-year-old from Marbletown, the creature dominated in the county competition to be featured on the sticker. Its popularity has only grown since – Ulster County’s elections commissioner dressed up as the spider for Halloween, several elected officials have debuted tattoos inked in its honor and a slew of merch shops have sold the image. On actual Election Day, Ulster County voters flocked to the polls in record numbers during the early voting period – so much so it was difficult to keep the stickers in stock at some polling places. Hey, if it takes a demonic looking spider crab to bolster the number of people taking advantage of their Democratic rights, we’ll take it. Read on for more elections-related news.
Legislative Gazette
Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District
Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
newyorkalmanack.com
Battles of Stone Arabia, Klock’s Field Archeological Study Complete
Colonel John Brown, leading a force of New York and Massachusetts revolutionaries left Fort Paris in Stone Arabia in an attempt to attack what he believed was a smaller, isolated enemy force. Instead, Johnson’s much larger force defeated the revolutionaries in a running battle, during which Brown was killed. The...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Brier Hill Cemetery in Town of Washington Interred residents, history remembered
Watch a video about Brier Hill Cemetery with Dutchess County Historian Will Tatum. On Veterans Day, Dutchess County acknowledges the service and sacrifice of all veterans, past and present, whose unique stories have become woven into the fabric of Dutchess County’s history. Today, many will mark the Veterans Day holiday with a visit to a local cemetery to remember and honor those who served our country and have been laid to final rest. Centuries old cemeteries are found throughout Dutchess County and are poignant reminders of all those who have come before us. One such cemetery, the Brier Hill Cemetery, in the Town of Washington, has been restored as a respectful resting place for more than 800 individuals who once lived at the Dutchess County Poor House, including Civil War veteran and Fishkill Landing (now Beacon) resident Robert Scofield.
Curbed
The Six Senses Is Opening in Rhinebeck Instead of Chelsea
In 2016, it was announced that the Six Senses — a resort brand known for its often-secluded locations, focus on wellness, and suites that book for thousands of dollars a night — would open its first New York City location. The idea was to debut a 437-room hotel in the XI, HFZ Capital’s Bjarke Ingels–designed towers on the High Line, with “pampering wellness programs focusing on everything from sleep and nutrition to meditation,” via the Wall Street Journal. These were to have included a magnesium pool, a holistic anti-aging center, and a vibroacoustic meditation dome. But construction stalled for almost two years amid the fallout from HFZ’s implosion — a saga involving everything from overpaying for XI’s land to the messy schism between HFZ’s founder and managing director. In late 2021, developer Steve Witkoff partnered with Access Industries and Monroe Capital Access to buy the twisty towers for $900 million at a foreclosure auction. And this summer, it was announced that Six Senses would be replaced by the third location of Faena, the resort hotel whose Miami Beach location contains a 25-karat gold Damien Hirst sculpture of a wooly mammoth.
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
