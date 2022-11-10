Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Atlantia buyout bid falls short of 90% threshold
MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A buyout bid launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N) for Italy's Atlantia (ATL.MI) has fallen just short of the required 90% threshold for the deal to proceed as the deadline to take up the offer closed on Friday. The bidders,...
kitco.com
SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba (9988.HK) even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Two charts you must watch
It was a busy week for markets, and a downside surprise in CPI on Thursday along with a crypto collapse, was all that was needed to propel markets higher. It will be interesting to see where crypto investors redeploy their capital. Do they keep jumping from one coin to another, or do they finally return to the more traditional safe haven currencies such as Gold and Silver? We will have to wait and see. This week, two charts that stood out are the 10-Year Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar. It was the combination of these two breakdowns that ignited the markets.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 11 daily chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize market
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Friday as the bulls are continue to struggle to stabilize a still-shaky market that saw BC prices this week plunge to a nearly two-year low. BC bears have the solid near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
FTX scrambles for funds as regulatory pressure builds
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Regulators are moving in on distressed crypto exchange FTX as it tries to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse, while its chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried, faces heightened scrutiny. The week-long saga that began with a run on FTX, one of the world's largest...
kitco.com
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
kitco.com
Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX
Nov 11 (Reuters) - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry. Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in...
kitco.com
Wall St opens higher on Fed optimism
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after soft inflation data supported expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 82.38 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,797.75....
kitco.com
U.S. Dollar has the largest single-week drop this year propping gold higher
The U.S. dollar just had its largest weekly drop in 2022. On Monday the dollar index opened at approximately 111.034 and as of 3:23 PM, EST is currently fixed and closed at 106.275. In a single week, the U.S. dollar index lost 4.824 points which is a percentage decline of - 4.286%.
kitco.com
China supports central SOEs to issue tech innovation bonds
SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday it will support bond issuance by central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to fund tech innovation. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a notice that banks, social security fund and other long-term investors are encouraged to invest in tech innovation bonds issued by SOEs controlled by the central government.
kitco.com
BlockFi suspends withdrawals, retains bankruptcy counsel
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda," they wrote in a Twitter post....
kitco.com
Crypto exchanges release “Proof of Reserves” to help calm anxious investors
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This involves the release of wallet addresses for both hot and cold wallets, allowing users to check the...
kitco.com
NY Fed launches Phase II of its study into a U.S. dollar CBDC
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+ is a joint effort between the NY Fed’s New York Innovation Center...
kitco.com
Brazil's positive momentum for inflation will depend on fiscal anchor, says cenbank chief
BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The positive dynamics seen at the margin for Brazilian inflation need to be confirmed and will depend on the definition of the country's fiscal anchor going forward, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday. Speaking at an event hosted by the finance professionals...
kitco.com
FTX says investigating 'unauthorized transactions'
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Collapsed crypto exchange FTX said on Saturday it had seen "unauthorized transactions", with analysts saying millions of dollars worth of assets had been withdrawn from the platform. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said that around $473 million worth of cryptoassets were "moved out of FTX wallets in...
kitco.com
Nearly half Meta job cuts were in tech, execs say
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O) told employees on Friday that 54% of the 11,000 jobs it cut earlier this week were business roles and the rest were in technology. Executives speaking during a during an employee townhall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, also said the company was exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatches.
kitco.com
Gold prices have room to run as sentiment turns solidly bullish after best week in two years
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The gold market is ending the week with a more than 5% gain as prices hold solid support...
kitco.com
Gold-backed tokens and MATIC offer safe haven from FTX-inspired crypto carnage
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Amid the scramble to maintain value, gold-backed tokens have outperformed the field in the face of collapsing valuations...
kitco.com
Indian miners seek higher import tax on aluminium, zinc, copper products
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - India's top mining industry federation is seeking higher import taxes on metals such as zinc, copper and aluminium to help halt a tide of cheaper imports, especially from China, according to a note it sent to the government and seen by Reuters. The government...
kitco.com
Saudi National Bank not concerned about Credit Suisse's governance
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Saudi National Bank (SNB) said on Friday it had not come across any information that might raise concerns over the governance of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and was supportive of the transformation plan announced by the bank on Oct. 27. The comments came in response to...
Comments / 0