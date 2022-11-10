It was a busy week for markets, and a downside surprise in CPI on Thursday along with a crypto collapse, was all that was needed to propel markets higher. It will be interesting to see where crypto investors redeploy their capital. Do they keep jumping from one coin to another, or do they finally return to the more traditional safe haven currencies such as Gold and Silver? We will have to wait and see. This week, two charts that stood out are the 10-Year Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar. It was the combination of these two breakdowns that ignited the markets.

2 DAYS AGO