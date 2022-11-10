ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference

By Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fUVs_0j6J9DNb00

Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya look on as head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
Wyoming News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'making progress' but questionable

Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will go up to 90 minutes before kickoff, if necessary, to determine whether quarterback Matthew Stafford plays Sunday. Stafford is "going through that protocol" for a concussion and was limited at practice Thursday and Friday. "Realistically, he's listed as questionable. So he's making good progress and that's where we're at with that," McVay said. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums

If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
Wyoming News

Bills taking it by the hour with QB Josh Allen

Whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings likely will be decided at the last minute. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen is "hour-to-hour" with a right elbow injury. He has yet to participate in practice this week, including Friday, after sustaining the injury during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We are in an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wyoming News

Unbeaten Eagles eye long-term goals, seek sweep of Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' franchise-record streak of 11 straight regular-season wins includes three games against Washington. Hurts will look to build on those numbers when the Eagles (8-0) host the Commanders (4-5) on Monday night. During last season's successful playoff push, Hurts and Philadelphia defeated Washington in Weeks 15 and 17. The Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 on the road in Week 3 this season, with Hurts passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and the defense sacking Carson Wentz nine times. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy