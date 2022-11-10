10 God of War Ragnarök tips to help you get started

(Image credit: Sony)

Gamesradar's God of War Ragnarok tips will make sure Kratos and Atreus can survive their battles against Thor and Odin while exploring the realms and seeing what this sequel has to offer. There's a lot to master here some deep combat systems to work out, puzzles to solve, armor to chose and weapon upgrades, treasures and collectibles to find. There's basically a lot to cover in this sequel to the 2018 God of War and coming up we've got everything we've discovered from playing the game.

So whether you're a returning fan of the series or a new demi-god testing their axe for the first time, there's something to give you an edge in our top 10 God of War Ragnarok tips and tricks below. Skal!

1. Smash any vases or hanging buckets you see for rewards

Any vases or buckets you see in the area have a pretty decent chance to drop hacksilver, the game's main currency - or even a health or rage stone to boost your chance in the next fight. Admittedly they're probably not going to drop anything huge, but we've found that by keeping this habit going throughout the game, it'll make a big difference to your wealth and survivability. You can even smash into barrels and crates while riding sleds and boats for bigger rewards - and if you're committed, you can even go hunting for the more elaborate God of War Ragnarok buried treasure locations.

2. Charge up your Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos for more damage

By holding down or mashing the triangle button, Kratos can imbue his two primary weapons with either frost or fire respectively, increasing damage and elemental power on the next hit you make with them. It's good to get into this habit - the charge-up time is shorter than you think - and the time spent watching enemies run at you is better used powering up a close range blow rather than using weaker ranged attacks. As you level up, you'll unlock additional ways to charge up your weapons faster than normal - take it from us, it's a very useful advantage.

3. Swap between Axe, Blades and melee depending on what you're fighting

As a general rule, the Leviathan Axe is best for single enemies, while the Blades of Chaos are good for slicing through hordes and groups. Some enemies also need to be hit by certain elements for the best possible effect - so learn to rapidly switch between your weapons on the fly. There's also unarmed combat with your fists that can fill an enemy's stun bar fast to unleash a deadly finisher, faster. It can take some time to get the rhythm but we've found it can be more effective to switch attacks quickly than try and break out the power moves and you'll soon get into the habit.

4. Buy the elemental and dodging skills ASAP for more damage potential

Some moves get used more than others, but if you're swapping between weapons a lot, we recommend unlocking the skills for each one that do increased damage when you hit a target suffering from the other weapon's elemental effect. I.e., freeze a foe with the Axe, then switch to the Blades for a massive damage boost (or vice versa). We found that can melt otherwise hard enemies in seconds.

We also suggest getting the powers that allow you to do special attacks while dodging as soon you can. You'll be doing it a lot and even if you don't specifically learn the moves you'll likely pull them off a lot by accident as you duck and dive. They're pretty powerful and absolutely having in reserve. The reverse axe spin is particularly effective, able to wound and stun enemies before you as you dive for cover.

5. Pick your armor carefully as builds are more of a thing now

In the previous God of War, armor could be depended on to provide basic buffs - some very good, but all pretty general and mainly applicable to a variety of playstyles. In Ragnarok armor and gear is more focused, designed to enhance very specific styles of play, attacks and powers. Once your options start expanding, keep an eye on the blacksmiths' shop and your gear options to see what best fits your approach combat. If you want help finding the best options, we actually put together a list of the Best God of War Ragnarok Armor Sets.

6. Watch the arrows around Kratos to dodge attacks

The arrows around Kratos will indicate threats in combat. A yellow arrow means an enemy is nearby and might be approaching, a red arrow means they're attacking, and a purple (slightly different red tbh) arrow means a projectile is headed in your direction. The latter two are very immediate alerts, so you'll have only a moment to dodge, block or parry, depending on what's feasible based on the attack and your situation.

7. Environmental objects do high damage so look out for them

Certain combat arenas will have objects that can be used to do high damage to enemies, including, but not limited to, white tree trunks that Kratos swings at enemies, large pieces of rock that can be thrown, jars that explode when damaged, and more besides later in the game. However, some of these - especially the tree trunks - don't stand out much (the tree stumps that can freeze large areas are almost impossible to spot) so make sure you take a second to cast an eye over the battlefield to see what you can bash enemies with.

8. Armor upgrades are better than new gear initially but switch up later

Early game you'll get much more of a bang for your buck, stat-wise, by using your money and resources to upgrade armor rather than swapping it out for anything new you've found. Upgrade until the mid-game and then your options begin to expand, and you'll want to pick a newer set that will be more power to fits your needs. If you want a sense for when that'll be, our spoiler-free guide to God of War Ragnarok story length will help you figure it out.

9. Crack open Nornir Chests as you see them, if you can

The God of War Ragnarok Nornir Chests are special rune crates full of loot that require three objects hidden around the environment to be smashed, moved, lit and so on. The Nornir Chests usually hold very good stuff, so they're always worth opening, but you won't always be able to do so the first time around, as some require late-game God of War Ragnarok new weapons and abilities. Don't worry though - if you can't open them yet, Atreus or Mimir will usually tell you as much. Just make a mental note and come back later.

10. Make regular visits to the Huldra Brothers and see what's available

Upgrade materials are pretty common in God of War Ragnarok, and with a fairly expansive selection of gear and resources at the Huldra Brothers' shop, it's worth dropping in whenever you get the chance to see what's there, whether it's upgrades to your weapons, new armor sets, or the chance to replenish resurrection stones. They'll also have a chest that fills with any rare loot dropped by an enemy that you missed, so if it's glowing blue, pop it open and see what's inside.

