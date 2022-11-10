Read full article on original website
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
New restaurants coming to Kyle, including Chipotle, Crust Pizza, Spoon + Fork
Residents of Kyle often complain about not having enough restaurants to keep up with the surging population, but that dynamic is changing as more businesses open in the Hays County city.
Taco Flats now open in Lakeway
Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
Learning Express toy store now open in Austin
Learning Express opened on Nov. 11 in the Mueller neighborhood. (Courtesy Learning Express) A new locally owned Learning Express toy store opened in Mueller on Nov. 11. Learning Express, owned by husband and wife Chris Dodson and Vy Do, sells classic toys for children, such as dolls, arts and crafts supplies, Legos, fidget toys, stuffed animals and more.
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
Uptown Cheapskate to open third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in early 2023
Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open its third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in 2023. (Courtesy Uptown Cheapskate) Thrift store Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open a Cedar Park location in early 2023. Uptown Cheapskate is a clothing resale store that buys and sells trendy clothes for teens and young...
Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center
Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
'Eater-tainment' venue to open at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville
The Patio at Typhoon Texas' menu will include barbecue, burgers and chicken tenders. (Courtesy The Patio at Typhoon Texas) Pflugerville waterpark Typhoon Texas will open a dining and entertainment venue called The Patio at Typhoon Texas on Nov. 12. Located at 18500 SH 130 Service Road, Pflugerville, The Patio will overlook the Typhoon Texas waterpark and have a menu featuring barbecue, burgers and hand-breaded chicken tenders. Events held at The Patio will include live music and movie nights. 512-782-2592. www.thepatioaustin.com.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to start scooping this winter in Northwest Austin
The Northwest Austin location of Handel's Homemade Ice Cream will offer 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a new location in Plaza Volente next to H-E-B this winter. The shop at 11521 N. RM 620, Austin, will sell...
Radish and Dill Fine Food Market serves freshly made, healthy meals in a casual setting
Chris and Diana Espiritu own Radish and Dill Fine Food Market. (Kindra Cooper/Community Impact) When Diana and Chris Espiritu purchased a retail space at 102 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos, they said it was “dark, dank and dreary.”. Both skilled carpenters, the couple tackled most of the renovations...
New Northern Tool & Equipment location in Buda nearing completion
Northern Tool & Equipment will open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. (Courtesy Northern Tool & Equipment) Northern Tool & Equipment is set to open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. The newly built store is around 22,000 square feet. Northern Tool & Equipment was founded in 1981,...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
According to a new report from LoveFood.com, that is none other than Austin-based Cabo Bob's. Here's what they had to say Cabo Bob's.
Veteran-owned landscaping business finds passion working on Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock lawns
Mulch: Lay down mulch to help insulate lawns and plants. (Courtesy Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping) Todd Griffin started his Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping business after serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Griffin started the business in 2014. He...
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
Texas ice cream shop ranked 5th best in the country for 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember the first time you ever tried ice cream? Was it one of the most important moments of your life? These are the questions you need to answer before you move on to try one of the top ice cream shops in the country.
Independent retailer The Book Haus fills gap in local bookstores
The children's books section offers a wide selection. (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Sabrina Caldwell and her family moved to New Braunfels in 2009, she said they would spend every Friday night at Hastings, a CD, video game and bookstore chain, that was located in the New Braunfels Marketplace on Business I-35. Amarillo-based Hastings Entertainment filed for bankruptcy in 2016, closing all of its locations, leaving New Braunfels without a bookstore.
Electric Shuffle opens downtown; SH 45 gap road project causes friction
Electric Shuffle opened its Austin location in November. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) Located at the very end of Red River Street just across from the Hotel Van Zandt is downtown Austin’s latest tenant: the hip new bar Electric Shuffle. Originally hailing from the United Kingdom, Electric Shuffle comes ready to fill the very specific niche of making the game of shuffleboard cool will the help of craft cocktails.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
New owners of Antlers Inn and Grand Central plan upgrades, preservation
The Antlers Inn and Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland are under new ownership as of Nov. 3. Two couples from Austin began negotiations with the previous owners of both in July and finalized the purchases last week. The new owners plan changes for both but will preserve and protect the...
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
I-35 Capital Project kicks off in south Austin; groups file lawsuit, demand project halts
In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.
