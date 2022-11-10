ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Taco Flats now open in Lakeway

Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
AUSTIN, TX
Learning Express toy store now open in Austin

Learning Express opened on Nov. 11 in the Mueller neighborhood. (Courtesy Learning Express) A new locally owned Learning Express toy store opened in Mueller on Nov. 11. Learning Express, owned by husband and wife Chris Dodson and Vy Do, sells classic toys for children, such as dolls, arts and crafts supplies, Legos, fidget toys, stuffed animals and more.
AUSTIN, TX
Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center

Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
AUSTIN, TX
'Eater-tainment' venue to open at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville

The Patio at Typhoon Texas' menu will include barbecue, burgers and chicken tenders. (Courtesy The Patio at Typhoon Texas) Pflugerville waterpark Typhoon Texas will open a dining and entertainment venue called The Patio at Typhoon Texas on Nov. 12. Located at 18500 SH 130 Service Road, Pflugerville, The Patio will overlook the Typhoon Texas waterpark and have a menu featuring barbecue, burgers and hand-breaded chicken tenders. Events held at The Patio will include live music and movie nights. 512-782-2592. www.thepatioaustin.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Independent retailer The Book Haus fills gap in local bookstores

The children's books section offers a wide selection. (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Sabrina Caldwell and her family moved to New Braunfels in 2009, she said they would spend every Friday night at Hastings, a CD, video game and bookstore chain, that was located in the New Braunfels Marketplace on Business I-35. Amarillo-based Hastings Entertainment filed for bankruptcy in 2016, closing all of its locations, leaving New Braunfels without a bookstore.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Electric Shuffle opens downtown; SH 45 gap road project causes friction

Electric Shuffle opened its Austin location in November. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) Located at the very end of Red River Street just across from the Hotel Van Zandt is downtown Austin’s latest tenant: the hip new bar Electric Shuffle. Originally hailing from the United Kingdom, Electric Shuffle comes ready to fill the very specific niche of making the game of shuffleboard cool will the help of craft cocktails.
AUSTIN, TX
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
