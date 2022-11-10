Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Trump claims he saved DeSantis from losing 2018 election by sending in federal agents
WASHINGTON (TND) — Former President Donald Trump has been on a social media tear following the 2022 midterm elections, and now claims he used the U.S. Department of Justice to stop Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's election from being "stolen" in 2018. In a post on his Truth Social platform,...
FOX Reno
Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto keeps critical seat, defeating GOP challenger Adam Laxalt
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto delivers victory speech from Las Vegas Sunday morning. Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will hold on to her critical seat in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt by a narrow margin, NBC News projects. Laxalt initially led after Election Night results were...
Ron’s big day, Donald’s bad one leads to fears of GOP ‘civil war’ + More to come on abortion
It’s Monday, Nov. 14. The mid-terms are over but campaigns are not. Florida resident and former president Donald Trump is going to make sure of that on Tuesday.
HUDSON | What Polis should do with our blue wave
The first returns of election night arrived from Florida with the hint of a crimson tide that frightened Democrats across the country. While a faint pink stain spread across the state line to Alabama and Georgia, (where its Senate race now proceeds to a December runoff between Raphael Warnock, and a fading football gladiator who acknowledges he is rarely the smartest guy in the room), the anticipated red tsunami shriveled to a mere ripple. Hats should be tipped in the direction of Florida Governor Ron “DeSanctimonious”, who has clearly corralled his electorate. For Democrats, it’s now time to order popcorn, restock the liquor cabinet with powerful adult beverages in order to enjoy the impending cage match between Trump and DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
