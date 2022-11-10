The first returns of election night arrived from Florida with the hint of a crimson tide that frightened Democrats across the country. While a faint pink stain spread across the state line to Alabama and Georgia, (where its Senate race now proceeds to a December runoff between Raphael Warnock, and a fading football gladiator who acknowledges he is rarely the smartest guy in the room), the anticipated red tsunami shriveled to a mere ripple. Hats should be tipped in the direction of Florida Governor Ron “DeSanctimonious”, who has clearly corralled his electorate. For Democrats, it’s now time to order popcorn, restock the liquor cabinet with powerful adult beverages in order to enjoy the impending cage match between Trump and DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

COLORADO STATE ・ 56 MINUTES AGO