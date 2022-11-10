ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders place WR Hunter Renfrow on IR, will miss at least four games

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
If this feels like deja vu, it isn’t. It just feels very, very similar. On the same day that the Raiders placed Darren Waller on the injured reserve list, they did the same with slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Renfrow will land on the injured reserve list due to an oblique injury that he suffered in the Week 9 loss to the Jaguars. That means that he will miss the next four games (at least) and will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Rams.

Renfrow made the Pro Bowl during the 2021 season after catching 103 passes for over 1,000 yards. But this season, he had caught just 21 passes for 192 yards and no touchdowns.

The Raiders rewarded both Renfrow and Waller with contract extensions this offseason, but they have combined to catch just 37 passes and one touchdown this season. Needless to say, it’s been a very disappointing season for two of the top weapons on offense for the Raiders.

