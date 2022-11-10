Read full article on original website
KTBS
More than 1/4 of Louisiana’s public defenders can’t cover their costs
Eleven of Louisiana’s 41 public defender offices did not bring in enough money to cover their costs during the 2020-2021 state budget cycle, providing more evidence the state’s public defender system is in a financial crisis. The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish had the...
KTBS
Louisiana elections secure, but voting machines still vulnerable
Voters keep their distance from one another as they wait outside New Orleans City Hall Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry/Louisiana Illuminator) Tuesday marked another secure election for Louisiana, but officials say the state’s outdated voting machines are on borrowed time. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin...
KTBS
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
KTBS
The Morning Break: The State Fair of Louisiana and Veterans Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Nate discussed the last weekend of the State Fair of Louisiana and Veterans Day.
KTBS
BESE rejects push to toughen high school ratings
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ending months of paralysis, Louisiana’s top school board Thursday soundly rejected state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to toughen how high schools are rated amid fierce opposition from local superintendents. The vote was three in favor and eight opposed. What had shaped up...
KTBS
Legislators want Edwards administration to spread around water, sewer money
Louisiana lawmakers put off a vote on funding 100 water and sewer projects worth $406.4 million Thursday after legislators raised concerns that too much of the money was going to Northshore parishes. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality recommended a single Northshore project – the combination of 10 sewer systems...
KTBS
Ark. governor-elect Sanders selects her executive director and staff of the transition
Sanders chose long-time Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass as her executive director. "Kevin Crass has been a trusted friend and accomplished attorney for many years, and I am pleased to announce that he has agreed to serve as the Executive Director of the transition," Sanders said. "Kevin brings significant knowledge and relationships to this role, and I have complete confidence in his abilities to help me be ready to assume the role of governor on day one and begin taking our state to the top. Kevin will also be assisted in this important work by several individuals who were a part of our historic victory on election night and who bring their own incredible experiences and expertise. There is a lot of work to do and a short time to do it, but this team will get it done."
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: UNO students reject football fee, Southern to memorialize 1972 tragedy
UNO students rejected a $300 per semester fee increase for athletics (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Illuminator) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Students reject football fee.
KTBS
Five Texas cities give nod to marijuana decriminalization at the polls
TEXARKANA, Texas – As the day was ending on election day Tuesday, it became clear that five cities in Texas voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. Voters in the cities of Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen and San Marcos approved the proposition to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and the restriction of using city funds and city staff to test substances for THC.
KTBS
State provides thousands in tutoring vouchers to help kids learn to read
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting Nov. 9, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email address to be notified when student registration opens this year.
KTBS
Alaskan metal legend Sean Peck headlines at Koot's on Friday
Looking back, Sean Peck never dreamed he would go from being just another kid at Palmer High to an internationally touring musician. But as all Alaskans know, this is the one state where you can create any future that you can dare to dream of. When "Hell Destroyer," as some...
KTBS
As hunting season begins in Ark. keep an eye out for our natural state friends
According to game and fish, drivers need to keep an eye out around dawn and dusk because of the increase in deer activity. The shortened days put rush hour during the peak time when deer are traveling. One way to increase safety is by slowing down, it gives you a...
KTBS
Headband back on, Kerr Kriisa posts triple-double as No. 17 Arizona blasts Southern, 95-78
Believe it or not, Kerr Kriisa says he was fine without the headband. Until some Arizona Wildcat fans apparently convinced him otherwise, that is. So, with his signature headband strapped back on after a one-game absence, Arizona’s demonstrative guard from Estonia posted his second career triple-double to lead the Wildcats to a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday at McKale Center.
KTBS
LSU Arkansas Football
No. 7 LSU's defense secures 13-10 road win over Arkansas. Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles to help No. 7 LSU to a 13-10 win over Arkansas. Perkins stripped Razorbacks' third-string quarterback Cade Fortin with just over a minute left in the game and the Tigers recovered to clinch the victory. LSU's lone touchdown came in the third quarter when Josh Williams, who ran for 122 yards, scored from 1 yard out. Fortin entered in the third quarter and pulled Arkansas within three early in the fourth.
