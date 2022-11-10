Read full article on original website
Related
‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s New Gangster Series Is Surprisingly Goofy
Taylor Sheridan is television’s reigning macho melodramatist, and Tulsa King fits neatly alongside his Yellowstone and The Mayor of Kingstown as another soapy crime drama led by a marquee movie star. In this case, that’s Sylvester Stallone, who in his debut small-screen role demonstrates that even at 75 he’s got more charisma than most.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0