NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season
Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football
Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders declares himself run defense of Kansas City
Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is staking his claim as 'Run Nation' in Kansas City, declaring himself as the team's run defense.
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera got snippy with reporters after latest Dan Snyder distraction
Much to the chagrin of fans, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t show much emotion on the sideline during games. Rivera typically paces with his arms crossed, making it impossible for fans to gauge his temperature and level of satisfaction with the team’s performance. Having said that,...
Jeff Saturday Makes Official Decision On Matt Ryan's Role With The Colts
Newly-hired interim head coach Jeff Saturday just made his first major decision as leader of the Indianapolis Colts. Jeff Saturday, hired earlier this week following the Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich, is reportedly bringing one of Indianapolis' veterans back into the fold in Week 10. ...
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Look: Reggie Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Colts' Coaching Changes
No NFL team has generated more headlines this week than the Indianapolis Colts. They fired head coach Frank Reich and then replaced him with former All-Pro offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. On Friday, Colts legend Reggie Wayne addressed all the drama taking place in Indianapolis. He's currently the wide receivers coach...
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Bucs' Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Report: Colts' top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale...
Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
Rivera: Chase Young looking good in practice
When Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the press Thursday, he was more interested in talking about his team and the upcoming game against the NFL’s lone undefeated team the Eagles, on Monday night. Chase Young is nearing returning to game action. “He looked good. We put him...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
D’Onta Foreman leads Carolina Panthers past rival Atlanta Falcons in rain, 25-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman admitted he was tired — at times completely gassed. But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn’t a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He’s waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity. “When the game is […]
WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season
Two vets connecting in Munich.
Tom Brady Makes Opinion On German Crowd Extremely Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's Germany debut. After his team improved to 5-5, Tom Brady commemded the Munich crowd for creating an unforgettable atmosphere at Allianz Arena. "That was one of the great football experiences I've ever had," Brady said...
