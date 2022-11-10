Read full article on original website
Troopers Identify Driver Killed While Fleeing From Police
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 11, 2022, in the Frankford area as Phillip Bratton, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit...
WTOP
3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash
A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
WDEL 1150AM
Two men seriously injured in Saturday motorcycle crashes about 30 minutes apart
A pair of Saturday motorcycle crashes roughly half an hour apart in New Castle County left 2 men seriously injured. New Castle County Paramedics, along with rescue personnel from the Hockessin and Avondale Fire Companies and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike around 5:10 p.m.
firststateupdate.com
Driver Fleeing From Police Killed After Smashing Into Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Clarksville area observed a green 2000...
firststateupdate.com
Three Killed In Elkton Crash Saturday
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Cecil County. At about 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton, Maryland, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Hyundai Genesis, was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway when it struck the passenger side of a 2010 Honda Civic as the driver attempted to make a left turn from westbound Pulaski Highway onto Old Elk Neck Road.
firststateupdate.com
Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified
Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November...
WBOC
Tractor-trailer Driver Killed in Dover Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning tractor-trailer crash in Dover that left a 45-year-old man dead. It happened shortly after 8 a.m., when a Freightliner tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. Police said that for unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
WBOC
Police Pursuit Turns Into Deadly Crash in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del. - One man is dead after a high speed chase led to a deadly crash. Delaware State Police say a trooper observed a car driving recklessly on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. According to state police, the trooper attempted a traffic stop when the car drove through someone's front yard, pulled a U-turn, and sped away on Vine Creek Road.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Pursuit
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Clarksville area observed a green 2000 Acura TL commit several moving traffic violations as it traveled westbound on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the operator drove through the front yard of a residence, conducted a U-turn, and began fleeing eastbound on Vines Creek Road. The trooper began pursuing the vehicle as it turned onto westbound Roxana Road. The operator disregarded the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens and committed numerous moving violations as it traveled westbound at a high rate of speed. When the Acura reached the intersection of Roxana Road and Pyle Center Road, the operator disregarded the red traffic signal light and attempted to continue westbound. At this time, a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling northbound on Pyle Center Road through the intersection, where it had a green light. The Acura subsequently struck the rear wheels of the trailer and became lodged underneath as it was dragged northbound. Both vehicles came to a stop just off the roadway north of the intersection.
firststateupdate.com
One Killed In I-95 Crash Friday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Road. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Parking Lot of Millsboro Supermarket
MILLSBORO, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was run over by a car in the parking lot of a Millsboro supermarket on Tuesday afternoon. Delaware State Police on Friday identified the victim as James Crowl, 82, of Lewes, Del. Police said that...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in I-95 Churchmans Marsh crash
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working to determine why a car was stopped in a lane of travel on I-95 triggering a fatal collision early Friday morning, November 11, 2022. The wreck was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate in the Churchmans...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision on I-95
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Rd. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
WBOC
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Man Wanted for Felony Menacing
Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Dover yesterday evening where a man threatened another subject with a handgun. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa located at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover regarding an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted the 20-year-old male victim, who advised that he had recently attempted to repossess a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover, Delaware. While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police.
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Millsboro Shooting That Left One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Thursday afternoon that left one man injured. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound. No one else was harmed in this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Route 1 SB Closed Due To Serious Accident
Route 1 southbound is closed at the north Dover exit due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Reports from the scene indicate that one patient is heavily trapped and is not expected to be freed for several more minutes. Multiple fire companies and Delaware State Police aviation have responded to...
Man shot Millsboro, police investigating
MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. “Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation,” the Delaware State Police said today. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.” There were no other injuries reported in this shooting. Detectives The post Man shot Millsboro, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
