ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho's alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis' description and hometown graduated from the university in July.

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO