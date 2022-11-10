ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

College Board honors students from Fohi, Kaiser for academic excellence, college readiness

Twenty-seven students from Henry J. Kaiser and Fontana high schools have received a National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA) from the College Board, recognizing their academic achievement and strong performance on college-preparatory exams among underrepresented students. The students were given the award — which can be included on college and scholarship...
FONTANA, CA
Free turkeys will be given away in Fontana on Nov. 15

Good Samaritan Christian Ministries will be hosting a free turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last. Good Samaritan Christian Ministries is located at 17220 Merrill Avenue in Fontana. For more information, contact Pastor Jacqueline Williams at (909) 251-1951.
FONTANA, CA
Keith Sweat will perform at Yaamava' Theater on Nov. 17

Keith Sweat will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. The R&B singer will delight his fans with such hits as “Make It Last Forever” and “I Want Her.”. ----- THEN on Sunday, Nov. 20, Eric Moo will perform at Yaamava’ Theater. He is...
HIGHLAND, CA
Convicted felon is arrested on firearm and drug charges

A convicted felon who was allegedly in possession of a modified firearm and narcotics was arrested on Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 10:37 p.m., the Fontana Station watch commander drove through the area of Larch Avenue and Slover Avenue in Bloomington. He observed a vehicle without two working headlights, in violation of the California Vehicle Code, and initiated a traffic stop.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Traffic stop leads to seizure of more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills

A traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 10, investigators from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted the traffic stop in San Bernardino. At that time, investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in the 200 block of E 9th Street.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

