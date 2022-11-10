Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
College Board honors students from Fohi, Kaiser for academic excellence, college readiness
Twenty-seven students from Henry J. Kaiser and Fontana high schools have received a National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA) from the College Board, recognizing their academic achievement and strong performance on college-preparatory exams among underrepresented students. The students were given the award — which can be included on college and scholarship...
Fontana Herald News
Free turkeys will be given away in Fontana on Nov. 15
Good Samaritan Christian Ministries will be hosting a free turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last. Good Samaritan Christian Ministries is located at 17220 Merrill Avenue in Fontana. For more information, contact Pastor Jacqueline Williams at (909) 251-1951.
Fontana Herald News
Eight employees are honored by Fontana Police Department for solving fatal hit-and-run case
Eight people were honored by the Fontana Police Department for their quick and effective work in identifying and arresting a suspect who allegedly killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident in Fontana earlier this year. Officers Christine Tomicic, Joshua MacMillan, Paul Contreras, Shawn Cory, Kirsten Ryn, and Matthew Sherwood and...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department continues to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms
The Fontana Police Department is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms. The Narcotics Unit transported 6 pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undisclosed location to be destroyed, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10. The street value of the narcotics was estimated at...
Fontana Herald News
Keith Sweat will perform at Yaamava' Theater on Nov. 17
Keith Sweat will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. The R&B singer will delight his fans with such hits as “Make It Last Forever” and “I Want Her.”. ----- THEN on Sunday, Nov. 20, Eric Moo will perform at Yaamava’ Theater. He is...
Fontana Herald News
Convicted felon is arrested on firearm and drug charges
A convicted felon who was allegedly in possession of a modified firearm and narcotics was arrested on Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 10:37 p.m., the Fontana Station watch commander drove through the area of Larch Avenue and Slover Avenue in Bloomington. He observed a vehicle without two working headlights, in violation of the California Vehicle Code, and initiated a traffic stop.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana; winds will increase on Nov. 15
Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Windy conditions are expected to arrive late on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Here is the forecast:. Monday, Nov. 14 — Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man arrested for allegedly seriously injuring another driver in road rage incident on Interstate 10 Freeway
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a road rage incident on the Interstate 10 Freeway which resulted in major injuries to another driver on Nov. 11, according to the California Highway Patrol. Robert Michael Jackson, 53, was taken into custody on Nov. 12 on suspicion of...
Fontana Herald News
Traffic stop leads to seizure of more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills
A traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 10, investigators from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted the traffic stop in San Bernardino. At that time, investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in the 200 block of E 9th Street.
