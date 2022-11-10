NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference

Related
Commanders’ Ron Rivera got snippy with reporters after latest Dan Snyder distraction
Much to the chagrin of fans, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t show much emotion on the sideline during games. Rivera typically paces with his arms crossed, making it impossible for fans to gauge his temperature and level of satisfaction with the team’s performance. Having said that,...
Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football
Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season
Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Former Dolphins RB calls out Tua Tagovailoa haters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been putting on a show through the first 10 games of the 2022 season. In his most recent appearance, against the Cleveland Browns, he completed 78.1% of his attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns. This caused former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake to...
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jeff Saturday Makes Official Decision On Matt Ryan's Role With The Colts
Newly-hired interim head coach Jeff Saturday just made his first major decision as leader of the Indianapolis Colts. Jeff Saturday, hired earlier this week following the Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich, is reportedly bringing one of Indianapolis' veterans back into the fold in Week 10. ...
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
'Pissed' Commanders Players Speak Out Against 'Dark Cloud' Owner Dan Snyder
Said QB Taylor Heinicke of Commanders ownership controversies: “Frustrating ... It seems like every week something pops up.''
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Bucs' Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Report: Colts' top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale...
Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
Odell Beckham Jr Looking To Cut List Of Teams, Sign By End Of Month
According to Schefter, Beckham’s list includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers. The Rams and Packers would have reportedly “featured prominently” in Beckham’s list if they weren’t in worse shape in terms of playoff contention at this point. Schefter says Beckham wants to play...
Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles History With Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Help Secure Victory?
With the history between Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, is there an advantage to be had?
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
Carolina Panthers receive devastating injury news
The Carolina Panthers received some devastating injury news on Friday. Emerging defensive back Donte Jackson tore his Achilles in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, Thursday night’s win for the Panthers comes with a heavy price. Jackson is now out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
