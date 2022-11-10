ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference

By Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr20S_0j6ItCbo00

Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya look on as head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football

Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins RB calls out Tua Tagovailoa haters

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been putting on a show through the first 10 games of the 2022 season. In his most recent appearance, against the Cleveland Browns, he completed 78.1% of his attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns. This caused former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake to...
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Yardbarker

Bucs' Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith

The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr Looking To Cut List Of Teams, Sign By End Of Month

According to Schefter, Beckham’s list includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers. The Rams and Packers would have reportedly “featured prominently” in Beckham’s list if they weren’t in worse shape in terms of playoff contention at this point. Schefter says Beckham wants to play...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers receive devastating injury news

The Carolina Panthers received some devastating injury news on Friday. Emerging defensive back Donte Jackson tore his Achilles in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, Thursday night’s win for the Panthers comes with a heavy price. Jackson is now out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy