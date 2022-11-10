Land Use Proposals: 102-Unit Multi-Family Residential, 200-Unit Affordable Housing Project

Amazing opportunity to own 244 acres of rolling hills, open fields and farmland surrounded by one of the most picturesque views in The Berkshires. The Green River Farm property is comprised of three parcels of land, the first of which abuts Mount Hope Farm with views of the Taconic Mountains. This 95-acre parcel is the heart of the property where you will find the farm store, cidery, greenhouses, dairy barn, horse stable, and 2-bedroom renovated farmhouse. Extending northwest, crossing Green River Road, lies the second parcel containing 86 acres with 300 blueberry bushes and a 16-acre apple orchard. The third parcel is located across Cold Spring Road (Rte. 7) and contains 65 acres; of which 26.7 of those acres is unrestricted APR land. Call today to schedule a private tour.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO