Land Use Proposals: 102-Unit Multi-Family Residential, 200-Unit Affordable Housing Project

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Related
WRGB
Still in Norlite's shadow, some Saratoga Sites residents still looking for new homes
Cohoes — In August, the residents living in the 70-unit Saratoga Sites Apartment Complex in Cohoes were given the approval to start the process of relocation, with the buildings themselves set to be demolished once empty. The complex sits next door to Norlite, an incinerator plant that's been accused...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Temporary Outdoor Dining Will Be Subject to Design Review Board Approval
At the November 1, 2022, Saratoga Springs City Council meeting, Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran made good on his promise to have temporary outdoor dining sites reviewed by the city's Design Review Board (DRB). Beginning January 1,2023, applicants for temporary outdoor dining permits must obtain the approval of the DRB if...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
WNYT
Michelle Riggi hosting estate sale
As we reported recently, the famed Palazzo Riggi in Saratoga Springs is being sold and now we’re learning the owner of the mansion is also selling her dresses. Philanthropist Michelle Riggi is moving out. But, before she goes, she’s trying to sell all two hundred and twenty of her...
iBerkshires.com
County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
theberkshireedge.com
One of the most beautiful farm properties in the Berkshires
Amazing opportunity to own 244 acres of rolling hills, open fields and farmland surrounded by one of the most picturesque views in The Berkshires. The Green River Farm property is comprised of three parcels of land, the first of which abuts Mount Hope Farm with views of the Taconic Mountains. This 95-acre parcel is the heart of the property where you will find the farm store, cidery, greenhouses, dairy barn, horse stable, and 2-bedroom renovated farmhouse. Extending northwest, crossing Green River Road, lies the second parcel containing 86 acres with 300 blueberry bushes and a 16-acre apple orchard. The third parcel is located across Cold Spring Road (Rte. 7) and contains 65 acres; of which 26.7 of those acres is unrestricted APR land. Call today to schedule a private tour.
wamc.org
Troy’s electric future is considered
When we talk about energy alternatives, wind and solar power usually come to mind. But there's also geothermal power, energy that comes from heat that is continuously produced deep within the earth. It is used to heat buildings and generate electricity. Two upstate cities have geothermal energy development on their radar.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Sanghvi to Blogger: Make Corrections!
During this last week, I received two more emails from the Saratoga Springs Finance Department. One from Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, and the other from her Executive Assistant, Samantha Clemmey. Both reiterated that Commissioner Sanghvi had no time to answer questions about the budget until after the 2023 budget was passed. In addition, Commissioner Sanghvi charged me with making false claims on my blog and called for me to correct the record.
newyorkalmanack.com
Battles of Stone Arabia, Klock’s Field Archeological Study Complete
Colonel John Brown, leading a force of New York and Massachusetts revolutionaries left Fort Paris in Stone Arabia in an attempt to attack what he believed was a smaller, isolated enemy force. Instead, Johnson’s much larger force defeated the revolutionaries in a running battle, during which Brown was killed. The...
Troy Record
Saratoga County History Center hosts Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Brookside Museum, recently rebranded as the Saratoga County History Center, hosted a Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. The event served as a fundraiser for the museum to support continued operation. The festival was sponsored by DeCrescente Distributing Company, who provided all...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care
A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
Local veterans honored in Green Island
Local veterans were honored on Thursday by Green Island Union Free School District students.
Sidewalk Warriors Troy proves aid for those in need
Every Thursday volunteers from Sidewalk Warriors Troy provide meals and essential items to those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Bloodville’s Industry After the Big Fires
The fires that destroyed both the axe and scythe factories in Bloodville over 120 years ago did not completely end the industrial era of the hamlet, as is widely believed. There were actually a few valiant efforts to reestablish manufacturing in the years that followed. The hard-edge tool factories of...
Farm-to-table restaurant opens in former Latham Kmart building
Scarlet Knife, a farm-to-table concept restaurant, has officially opened in the former Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. The restaurant's bar opened on Thursday and the dining room opens Friday at 5 p.m.
Local nonprofit accepting donations for children
Things of my Very Own is asking for donations for its 2022 Sponsor-a-Child Program. You can help out by making a monetary donation or picking up a Wish Tag from various locations.
Miracle: NY Forest Rangers Rescue Suicidal Man From Massive Blaze
A race against the clock came down to a matter of seconds in Hamilton County, NY when Forest Rangers rushed to rescue a missing man from a burning cabin. Ranger Quinn describes how an initial missing persons search turned into a life-and-death scenario for everyone involved. Missing Hudson, NY Man.
TODAY.com
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree set to begin its journey to NYC
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is being cut down in Queensbury, New York, on Thursday before making its way to New York City. The tree-lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 30.Nov. 10, 2022.
WNYT
State asking court to force troubled Cohoes Norlite plant to cease certain operations
The state is once again taking action against Norlite in Cohoes. Attorney General Letitia James and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos are asking the court to require Norlite to immediately cease harmful emissions and suspend certain operations. This follows last month’s lawsuit James and Seggos filed against Norlite. They say the...
WRGB
Humane Society not planning to renew contracts with some local cities
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) - The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of dogs in need of its help, so much so, it is now impacting its ability to keep up with all of its current demands. Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, CEO of the Mohawk Hudson...
Comments / 0