Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her
BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
WOW! Giant “Dinosaur” found in the Mississippi Near Brainerd
This thing belongs in a much larger body of water. Like maybe an ocean. Although I do understand that it's not a salt-water animal. But still. What is THIS THING doing around here? It's so big it looks like a dinosaur. I do understand that it's a giant snapping turtle. But doesn't it look like a sort of dinosaur?
Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire north of Motley that burned an estimated 80 acres on Tuesday. Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson tells Lakeland News that the fire started from the hot exhaust of a hunter’s car. The fire was reported around noon, and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes as the fire spread due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - November 8, 2022. A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report...
Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved by regulator
Duluth utility Minnesota Power will close its coal plant by 2035 at the latest, as it ramps up its investment in renewable energy. On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved Minnesota Power's Integrated Resource Plan, which sets out the utility's long-term plans for energy generation. Minnesota Power is...
Eric Klang Elected as Crow Wing County Sheriff
Out of the many races in Crow Wing County on Election Day, the one for the sheriff’s position was one of the most anticipated. After results were tabulated, current Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang will return to the role of Crow Wing County Sheriff after being elected on Tuesday.
Crow Wing Co. Sheriff’s Office Warning Public About Scam Calls
After receiving multiple reports, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public about scam calls where residents say they were asked for money to dispute a warrant. The scammers are calling residents and stating that they might have violated county law by skipping court dates or not...
