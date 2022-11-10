The Man Comes Around: Robert Burke Warren, Rochmon Talk Johnny Cash at Northshire Nov. 16

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Related
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Local family wins cash prize on ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Spencer Feulner from West Glenville stole the show on Sunday night’s episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The video capturing the "little donut denier" ended up winning the local family a cash prize of $20,000.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million
The portfolio of the new owner, Chinburg Properties, includes multiple former mills that have been redeveloped into residential and commercial spaces. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million.
Blockbuster Movie Star to Appear in Saratoga Springs this Weekend!
An award-nominated Hollywood actor known for his starring roles in multiple blockbuster movies within the last few decades has been invited to a fan festival in Upstate New York this weekend, and he's bringing a whole slew of movie credentials with him!. Known for his major roles in blockbuster movies...
Code Blue declared in Schenectady County
Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.
Crossgates extends hours for holiday season
According to a Monday morning press release, the shopping center will extend its hours starting on Black Friday, November 25, to "make this holiday season magical and memorable for everyone."
Glens Falls’ Code Blue shelter open for the winter
After a recent influx of warmth around and after Halloween, cold weather has settled back in around the North Country, and is likely to stay that way. A high of 42 on Monday is forecast to be the highest things will get in the coming week. That means its time to get prepared.
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel
Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
An exclusive first look: Bond vehicles on display at Saratoga Auto Museum
Saratoga Automobile Museum is racing into its newest and quite possibly most exciting exhibit to date. Its name's Bond, Bond in Motion, and NEWS10 is getting a first look at the top-secret installment.
Capital Region Baseball Star Makes History with Hall-of-Fame Induction, and Here’s Why
Ian Anderson's mantle is already pretty full with awards and accolades. A native of Rexford, New York, and a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, Anderson took Major League Baseball by storm during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He won three of his first six starts and had a 1.95 ERA during the regular season. He's pitched to a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts, and won a World Series with Atlanta at 23 years of age.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
WNYT
Woman goes into labor on Northway, gives birth off exit
A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
Albany man charged for stealing rent in Clifton Park
A former property manager of The Solomon Organization is being accused of depositing rent payments into his own bank accounts.
Farm-to-table restaurant opens in former Latham Kmart building
Scarlet Knife, a farm-to-table concept restaurant, has officially opened in the former Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. The restaurant's bar opened on Thursday and the dining room opens Friday at 5 p.m.
Comments / 0