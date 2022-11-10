Read full article on original website
Ron Johnson says Biden is "compromised" by China
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said on Sunday that he has a "feeling" that President Joe Biden is "compromised" by China. Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Johnson about his expectations for an upcoming meeting between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. "It's hard to say," Johnson said. "We'll get some...
SFGate
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
