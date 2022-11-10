Material’s Black Friday Sale Has Huge Savings on the Knives, Skillet, and Cutting Boards That Editors Love

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I live in a two-bedroom Williamsburg loft. Designing this home has been a labor of love! I’m an interior designer (@intayriors), so it’s a true passion of mine. When we moved in 1.5 years ago, it was basically a huge white box with insanely high ceilings. By slowly decorating with mostly vintage pieces, it’s really become our own. I enjoy building character with objects I find at the great vintage stores in Brooklyn (Dobbin St. Coop, Home Union, Feng Sway to name a few). We love hosting people for dinner on the dining table that my dad built. Though dinner mostly consists of takeout since the kitchen is on the smaller side, but it does the job! I am very passionate about lighting. The giant windows provide good natural light during the day, but at night I try to keep things cozy and moody with accent lighting all over the apartment.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO