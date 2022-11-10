ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Material’s Black Friday Sale Has Huge Savings on the Knives, Skillet, and Cutting Boards That Editors Love

By Stella Totino
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Genius Gadget Turns Any Table Into a Lazy Susan for Easier Holiday Serving

Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order). Follow.
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
People

Amazon Just Added Tons of Under-$50 Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 76% Off

Scoop up tons of Amazon devices, home and kitchen essentials, and beauty products Black Friday and Cyber Monday, arguably the two biggest shopping days of the year, are still a few weeks off — but that doesn't mean you can't get ahead of your shopping needs now. Luckily, there are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to scoop up a discounted air purifier or grab tons of marked-down kitchen appliances.   And while it's certainly easy to spend a big chunk of change during...
Taste Of Home

We’re Obsessed With Cowboy Butter and We’re Smearing It on Everything

“Why has nobody told me about cowboy butter?” asks Jason Ortynski of Jorts Kitchen, in a TikTok video that’s gotten more than 10 million views. “It’s actually one of the best sauces I’ve ever had with my steak.” I’ve felt the same way recently. Cowboy butter isn’t necessarily a “new” recipe, but it’s something that I’ve been seeing everywhere over the past couple of weeks. I made it with a grilled ribeye steak, and I’m hooked. If you love steak, cowboy butter will be your go-to dipping sauce.
ARIZONA STATE
Apartment Therapy

A Brooklyn Rental Loft Shows How to Get a High-End Looking Home With Thrifted Finds

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I live in a two-bedroom Williamsburg loft. Designing this home has been a labor of love! I’m an interior designer (@intayriors), so it’s a true passion of mine. When we moved in 1.5 years ago, it was basically a huge white box with insanely high ceilings. By slowly decorating with mostly vintage pieces, it’s really become our own. I enjoy building character with objects I find at the great vintage stores in Brooklyn (Dobbin St. Coop, Home Union, Feng Sway to name a few). We love hosting people for dinner on the dining table that my dad built. Though dinner mostly consists of takeout since the kitchen is on the smaller side, but it does the job! I am very passionate about lighting. The giant windows provide good natural light during the day, but at night I try to keep things cozy and moody with accent lighting all over the apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Renter Skipped the One Piece of Furniture You’d Never Think to Live Without

Furnishing a studio apartment requires creativity. When you have one room to squeeze your living, dining, sleeping, and cooking quarters into — not to mention exercise, hobbies, and work — things don’t always play out like you might imagine. What you see most often with a studio is a “bedroom” separated from the rest of the space by some kind of room divider (shoutout to the trusty KALLAX unit!). That said, some floor plans don’t even allow for this kind of configuration. Take Ainsley Fleetwood’s Chicago studio, for example, which has an odd layout.
CHICAGO, IL
Apartment Therapy

The Drill-Free, $25 Sconce That Doubles as a Flashlight (It’s Rechargeable!)

Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy