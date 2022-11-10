Read full article on original website
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Shop local at these holiday markets coming to New Mexico
‘Tis the season to shop and support local by gifting your loved ones unique and fun gifts this holiday season. There are many holiday markets taking place this year around New Mexico. Some will have good food and great music. Also, some of these holiday markets will kick off this weekend.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
Information about the rescue is limited, but officials did provide some details.
Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center
According to Feeding America, one in five New Mexico children is facing hunger issues.
Sights and Sounds: Hot Flash Glass hosts tinted glass class
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hot Flash Glass, an Albuquerque business located near San Mateo and Indian School holds weekly classes. Co-owner Linda Guernsey says they hold various classes Wednesday through Saturday for anyone interested in creating beautiful glasswork. Mrs. Guernsey and her husband have been running the shop for over 20 years and are always […]
KRQE News 13
Hundreds of New Mexico kids gifted chance to see Black Panther sequel
Hundreds of local kids got a chance to see the new Marvel movie “Wakanda Forever.” They were given the opportunity thanks to a group of generous community members. Hundreds of New Mexico kids gifted chance to see …. Hundreds of local kids got a chance to see the...
KRQE News 13
Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger than ever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Holiday Market is making its comeback Thanksgiving weekend. The New Mexico Artisan Market is a three-day shopping experience in Albuquerque that honors our state’s tradition of the community marketplace, by putting on an event that brings together artisans and art lovers. This...
KRQE News 13
International Western Music Association being held in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International Western Music Association convention is happening this weekend. It has held its flagship conference in Albuquerque since 2005. It is an opportunity for artists from all parts of the US, Canada, and overseas to join fellow artists in celebrating and performing western music.
tablemagazine.com
Thanksgiving Dinner in Santa Fe
There's something very special about making dinner reservations. The ritual and joy of eating food prepared for you pale to the anticipation and satisfaction of knowing that there is a time and place reserved, just for you, to enjoy one of life's simplest pleasures. Dining out for Thanksgiving may not be on your radar, but considering that this may be the first time you've gathered with friends and loved ones to break bread since the pandemic, it might be the best idea you make this holiday season. Leave the cooking to the pros this year; we have a list that may inspire your plans.
KRQE News 13
“Salt & Lime” a new Taco and Tequila Bar in Albuquerque
Providing entertainment for all ages here in the Duke City. Salt & Lime is a new taco and tequila bar sponsored by Salt Yard. Salt & Lime is a craft cocktail bar with a tequila focus, which means they have a big tequila selection. Salt & Lime is currently only...
losalamosreporter.com
SALA Grand Opening Set For Dec. 1
The Grand opening of SALA Los Alamos Event Center is set for Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. Join SALA for some live entertainment by the Hillstompers, a SALA presentation, some mini golf and arcade games along with some delicious food. The evening will end with a piano concert and movie. SALA is looking forward to celebrating this special event with you. See losalamos.com/events/sala-los-alamos-event-center-grand-opening/
Santa Fe Reporter
Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month
“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
Household refill business nudges New Mexico towards greener future
Have you ever considered how much plastic waste you buy during a grocery trip? One Albuquerque woman is paying attention, and she's got a vision to make New Mexico green one bottle at a time.
KRQE News 13
Winter chill across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It feels like winter stepping out on this Friday, with a few snow flurries falling across the northern mountains and northeast highlands early this afternoon. Most of this activity will continue to wane over the next few hours, giving way to more sunshine. Calm conditions and a good amount of sunshine will continue into this weekend.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Albuquerque
When choosing an Airbnbs in Albuquerque, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a wide range of accommodation options. From modern studios and private residences to retro-styled shipping containers, Albuquerque has something to offer every traveler. The city’s countless outdoor activities are within a short drive, so you’re sure to...
KOAT 7
Price spike in turkeys amid shortage in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey prices continue to spike amid shortages in New Mexico. Mike Phillips, owner of Keller's Farm Stores in Albuquerque said it's been tough. "Well, there is a shortage, and many people don't have it. It's with turkeys, it's with chicken, it's with eggs, you know? Many pieces are affected by it," Phillips said. " Inflation has been widespread through many industries. Unfortunately, grocery is one of the hardest hit. There's also problems on the farms themselves where they don't have staff and feed prices have gone through the roof."
gotodestinations.com
10 of The Hottest Breakfast Spots in Albuquerque – (With Photos)
While Albuquerque is best known for its stunning desert landscapes and vibrant culture, the city also boasts a delicious food scene. From New Mexican staples like green chile stew to gourmet dishes from world-renowned chefs, there is something for everyone to enjoy. And when it comes to breakfast, Albuquerque does...
Santa Fe, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Santa Fe. The Thoreau High School football team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00. The Thoreau High School football team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00.
KOAT 7
N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
KRQE News 13
Freeze warnings for parts of New Mexico, storm coming at end of weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing across the state. Most spots are below freezing, with temperatures in the teens and 20s in northern New Mexico, and 30s and 40s in southern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front continues to bring higher winds and low clouds to the east plains. The winds will die down today, and the clouds will dissipate by this afternoon. The rest of the state is waking up to clear skies and will stay sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be very chilly this afternoon, only climbing into the 30s, 40s and a few 50s. Temperatures will feel more like December.
