There's something very special about making dinner reservations. The ritual and joy of eating food prepared for you pale to the anticipation and satisfaction of knowing that there is a time and place reserved, just for you, to enjoy one of life's simplest pleasures. Dining out for Thanksgiving may not be on your radar, but considering that this may be the first time you've gathered with friends and loved ones to break bread since the pandemic, it might be the best idea you make this holiday season. Leave the cooking to the pros this year; we have a list that may inspire your plans.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO