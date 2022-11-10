Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
TechRadar
Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price
Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 in November
The holidays are here and every dollar counts during this busy, expensive season! Our go-to store for bulk buys, high-quality booze, and (arguably) the best rotisserie chicken in the biz, Costco, is a one-stop shop at the holidays. Lucky for us, Costco is rolling out deals and discounts on everything you need for you holiday table and beyond. Here are the best deals you can't miss this month at Costco.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
I work in Aldi – here’s the secret to getting discounts, it works every time and could save you lots of money
AN ALDI worker has revealed the secret to bagging a discount at the tills - and it always works. Fiona Forrester is a store manager in Glenrothes, Fife and has worked for the bargain supermarket for a whopping 20 years. She has now shared her top tips to help customers...
TODAY.com
Amazon's secret outlet section dropped tons of holiday deals — 33 under $25
If the colder weather and tons of early Black Friday sales weren't enough to clue you in, the holidays are fast approaching! And while the countdown to gift-giving season gets shorter, our lists for who to shop for continue to grow bigger. But you — and your wallet — are...
TechRadar
Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV
The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This November
Preparing your Thanksgiving feast is pretty easy with Costco -- the difficult part will be opting not to buy everything that looks tasty. Definitely do not go shopping when you're hungry! Holiday...
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Digital Trends
This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes
Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now
Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Close These Apps ASAP For A Faster Phone
One day your iPhone is working just fine and dandy at a speed that doesn’t make you sit up and take note of anything strange happening to it. A few seconds after you attempt to visit a webpage, you’re there. A few minutes after you attempt to downloa...
Comments / 0