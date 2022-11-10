ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Missing University of Illinois student found dead

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPs05_0j6ImBuG00

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Missing 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday.

The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7. He was last seen on Friday, November 4, around 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue.

According to Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday around 4 p.m. near the 5500 block of N. Graceland in Peoria.

The manner of his death remains under investigation, but no foul play is expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen found dead

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment

A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target

PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigating Central Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Police confirm Thursday night stabbing was case of domestic violence

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police have identified a local man accused repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend at their east side apartment Thursday night, and confirmed they believe it’s a case of domestic violence. While the woman’s injuries were serious, she is expected to survive. Police arrested Chance...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Second school bus crash of the week, no students injured

PEORIA, Ill. — For the second time this week, police have responded to a traffic crash involving a school bus. The latest occurred early Thursday, around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Precise details surrounding the collision remain unclear, although it appears...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

18-year-old still missing while visiting family in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A freshman University of Illinois student from Peoria last seen Friday is still missing. 18-year-old Deven Lane was last seen with his mother at the Chick-Fil-A on North Sterling Friday night. His mother said he was emotional and ran into the woods - later trying...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria duplex severely damaged in Thursday morning fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of two duplex units will be looking at over $200,000 of damage after a fire broke out Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters responded to 817 West Country Meadows Lane around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to find the back of the house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, but not before it caused over $200,000 of external and internal damages.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after battering his 48-year-old son

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 8th, responded to the 2300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a domestic dispute between a father and son. Officers met with an intoxicated 70-year-old man who was angry with his 48-year-old son and told police he hurt his hand in the days prior from punching his son. Police made contact with the man’s son who was also intoxicated and actively bleeding from a wound on his head. The son did not want to pursue charges, but given the nature of the call and the man’s injuries, the father was taken into custody. The father was evidently upset that his son was living with him. Officers would later speak to the father’s landlord and other witnesses who said they saw the father attack his son “out of nowhere” according to police reports, and was standing over him punching him outside. The 70-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Battery causing bodily harm.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Six students injured in Peoria Co. crash, one driver cited

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus accident Monday morning on Rt. 116 and Quarry Road. Sheriff Chris Watkins and the Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District say the crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Rt. 116...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
PEORIA, IL
WGN News

WGN News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy