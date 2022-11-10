Former UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson has died at the age of 38 following a battle with illness.The American competed in the UFC between 2007 and 2012, then again from 2014 until 2017.Johnson, nicknamed “Rumble”, challenged for the light heavyweight title in 2015 and 2017, losing to Daniel Cormier by submission on both occasions.After leaving the UFC for the second time, Johnson fought once more, competing in Bellator in May 2021 and winning via second-round knockout.Johnson, who is regarded as one of the hardest punchers in mixed martial arts history, fought a number of world champions during his career,...

11 HOURS AGO