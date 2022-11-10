Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
nmsuroundup.com
Borderlands and Ethnic Studies searches for a new home in HEST
The NMSU Borderlands and Ethnic Studies program is working to move into the College of Health, Education, and Social Transformation. Leaders of the proposed bill that would facilitate this transition think that the relocation provides a better fit for the functionality and representation of the program’s goals. The Proposal...
ktep.org
Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show
Prepare to shop and Celebrate El Paso’s art and artists at Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts show on November 19 and 20, 2022 at Epic Railyard Event Center. The annual show features fine arts and crafts from nationally known artists, established artists from our region, and emerging artists. There will be plenty of fun for the whole family including live music, food trucks and more.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces stories sought for film festival
“The public is encouraged … to show off what Las Cruces has to offer as a tourism hotspot,” the City of Las Cruces said in a news release, as the Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF) and Visit Las Cruces (VLC) issued a public call for entries for a “Visit Las Cruces Stories” video contest.
nmsu.edu
Barela named NMSU’s Roberts Memorial Staff Award recipient
Every year, New Mexico State University presents the Stephen W. and Robert E. Roberts Memorial Staff Award to staff members who are dedicated and provide outstanding service to the university. Gena Barela, executive assistant for the vice chancellor and Strategic System Services, was named the 2021 recipient. “When I got...
krwg.org
KRWG News for Friday, November 11 at 6:45 a.m.
Veteran and other programs at NMSU help former and future service members with higher education. KRWG Public Media Scholar Noah Raess reports. Water supply dwindles due to climate change - issue addressed at COP27, and the latest on negotiations to avoid a rail strike.
KVIA
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference enters day two
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Day two of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference opened Thursday with a Q & A with Mariachi Cobre at the Corbett Center. Today's events include dance and voice clinics and a full Guitarrón/Armonia clinic. Day 1 of the conference included a beginner ballet...
KFOX 14
Art and Farmer's Market moves from Downtown to Northeast for a Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Downtown Art and Farmers Market which is usually held in the Union Plaza hosted a special Fall Festival for El Pasoans in the Northeast Saturday. The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) organized the event with Destination El Paso...
New veterans transitional living center breaks ground on Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The opportunity center for the homeless broke ground today on their new Veterans transitional living center. It will house homeless veterans and will be the third location for homeless vets in El Paso. The new facility will be located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue and will be able to house twenty […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Veterans Day Parade is Saturday
The City of Las Cruces Veterans Day Parade opening ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the reviewing stand at the corner of Las Cruces Avenue and Main Street. At the sound of the cannon at 11 a.m., directed by Mayor Ken Miyagishima, the parade will begin.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hometown veterans leave lasting legacies
That’s how I describe the effect of both the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and the far less visited Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire, New Mexico. A quiet power. The small, simple chapel at the Angel Fire Memorial used to be locked nightly,...
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
Online auction to benefit APA animal rescue group in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) Second Chance Thrift Store is joining forces with Mesilla Valley Estate Sales for an auction benefitting the non-profit animal rescue organization. The auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30. Anyone interested in bidding on items should visit NMauctions.com. “All the proceeds […]
3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season
Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
NMSU’s horse mascot ‘Keystone’ passes away
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University has announced the passing of their horse mascot, Keystone. Keystone was a white 27-year-old horse that was known to bring joy and memories to NMSU fans throughout the year.
rtands.com
Union Pacific Completes New Mexico Siding Project
At RT&S, we like to highlight construction projects and milestones whenever possible. Union Pacific recently announced the completion of a siding extension in New Mexico. [At the end of] 2022, Union Pacific will [have] invested around $3.4 billion in capital – much of which [will have gone] toward hardening the railroad’s infrastructure and increasing capacity through siding extensions like the one Engineering Construction Team 8460 recently completed in Oscuro, New Mexico.
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
Operation H.O.P.E. Hosting Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru for El Pasoans In Need
El Paso families feeling the financial pinch and wondering if they will be able to put together a proper Thanksgiving dinner will get some help from a local non-profit organization. Operation H.O.P.E. is teaming up with a local ministry and several sponsors to conduct a “Thanksgiving Food Drive Thru." The...
Air Force 35, New Mexico 3 | Player of the game, key numbers and notes from a Falcons romp
More from a dominant win for Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) over New Mexico (2-8, 0-6). AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME Brad Roberts, fullback It wasn’t just the yards, though at 163 on 29 carries they were considerable even by Roberts’ standards. But the other Falcons’ fullbacks ran 19 times for 95 yards,...
