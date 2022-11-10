Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Related
Sonic booms heard across Florida as secret Space Force spaceplane returns to KSC
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- A secretive Space Force spaceplane streaked across Florida early Saturday, generating unmistakable sonic booms en route to a landing at Kennedy Space Center that wrapped up another record-breaking mission. ...
msn.com
NASA’s Atremis I rocket is running out of time
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. After multiple delays, the launch of NASA’s Artemis I rocket is looming on the horizon. But, if the rocket does see another delay, it could put the booster at great risk of running out of time. That’s because the expiration dates on certain components of the Artemis I boosters are coming up in December.
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
Gizmodo
All Is Not Well at NASA's JPL
NASA’s JPL is struggling with issues related to budget, staffing, and poor communications, forcing the space agency to delay a highly anticipated mission to Venus. During the annual meeting of the Venus Exploration Analysis Group on Monday, Director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division Lori Glaze described the mission delay as “the most painful thing I’ve ever had to do probably in my whole life.” However, Glaze said that in trying to address challenges highlighted by an independent review board, “there were zero good options.”
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
NASA: Artemis rocket needs minor repairs after Hurricane Nicole before Nov. 16 launch
NASA's mega moon rocket, the Space Launch System, suffered minor damages from Hurricane Nicole that can be repaired ahead of launch on Wednesday.
scitechdaily.com
Cygnus Space Freighter Arrives at ISS With Only One Working Solar Array
Update: Ground Controllers Install Cygnus on Station. Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft installation on the International Space Station is now complete. Cygnus, carrying over 8,200 pounds of cargo and science experiments, launched atop an Antares rocket at 5:32 a.m. EST (2:32 a.m. PST) on Monday, November 7 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. At 5:20 a.m., NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, along with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada as backup, captured Cygnus using the Canadarm2 robotic arm.
Albany Herald
NASA still targets Artemis I launch next week despite minor hurricane damage
The Artemis I mission team will attempt to get the mega moon rocket off the ground again next week, even though it endured hurricane-force winds and incurred minor damage at the launchpad due to Hurricane Nicole, a NASA official said Friday. The space agency is still targeting a two-hour launch...
Inside Nasa’s bizarre ‘inflatable heat shield’ mission that could one day take us to Mars
LOFTID - which measures about 20 feet in diameter - was successfully sent to Low Earth orbit space and then brought down from orbit into the Pacific ocean. It was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V as a secondary payload with the Joint Polar Surveyor System-2 (JPSS-2). “Everybody’s...
Digital Trends
NASA’s mega moon rocket looks tiny in this launchpad shot
NASA is targeting November 14 for the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket will power an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon where it’ll come within 62 miles of the the lunar surface before returning to Earth for a splashdown landing on December 9.
KTSA
NASA probe changed asteroid’s course in successful test
The deliberate 14,000-mph crash of a small NASA probe into the asteroid Dimorphos two weeks ago nudged the 525-foot-wide body onto a slightly different course, NASA confirmed Tuesday — shaving 32 minutes off the time needed to complete one orbit around a parent asteroid known as Didymos. The successful...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope & SLS Moon Rocket Named TIME Inventions of 2022
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket were named 2022 TIME Inventions of the Year. NASA led the international Webb partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). The agency’s SLS rocket, the world’s most powerful rocket, is designed to send humans to the Moon on Artemis missions for the benefit of humanity. TIME made the announcement on Thursday, November 10.
Nicole whips 100-mph gust at NASA's moon rocket on Kennedy Space Center launchpad
Even before making landfall, Hurricane Nicole produced nearly 90-mph wind gusts on Florida's Space Coast, where NASA's Space Launch System rocket is on the launchpad awaiting its launch to the moon.
OSIRIS-REx: NASA's asteroid study and sample return mission
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission will drop off pieces of asteroid Bennu, a carbon-rich rock from our early solar system, in 2023. The spacecraft will then study asteroid Apophis in 2029.
scitechdaily.com
Never-Before-Seen Details of Early Universe from Webb Space Telescope
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was specially designed to detect the faint infrared light from very distant galaxies and give astronomers a glimpse at the early universe. The nature of galaxies during this early period of our universe is not well known nor understood. However, with the help of gravitational lensing by a cluster of galaxies in the foreground, faint background galaxies can be magnified and also appear multiple times in different parts of an image.
Intuitive Machines Mission Control Cleared to Track Artemis I Mission
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Intuitive Machines, LLC (“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), a leading exploration, infrastructure, and services company, today announced NASA’s approval for Intuitive Machines to utilize its mission control and global ground station network to track the Artemis I Mission (“Artemis I”). Artemis I is NASA’s first mission in a series of increasingly complex missions that are expected to enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005374/en/ One-way Doppler measurements involve determining the Doppler shift in the Orion S-band return link carrier signal as observed at each of Intuitive Machines’ ground stations. By demonstrating Intuitive Machine’s capability to provide precise Doppler measurements, NASA may consider the Company’s capability to augment the agency’s existing tracking measurements. (Graphic: Intuitive Machines)
Astronaut Bob Behnken retires from NASA after trailblazing 22-year career
Bob Behnken is retiring from NASA after a pioneering 22-year career that includes three spaceflights, including SpaceX's first-ever crewed mission.
americanmilitarynews.com
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
AccuWeather meteorologists tracking what may take shape in the Atlantic following Nicole
There may be a window or two for a tropical system to brew in the Atlantic before the end of the season, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that plentiful tropical moisture will keep the risk for flooding alive across the southeastern U.S. in the interim. November is typically the time of...
Comments / 0