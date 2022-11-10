Read full article on original website
Maya Jane Coles drops “Freefall” featuring Moxie Knox
Multi-genre electronic act Maya Jane Coles is back before the end of the year with her new single “Freefall” featuring New York R&B singer-songwriter Moxie Knox. The song dropped via Coles own record label, I/AM/ME. The catchy house tune exemplifies why the producer is dubbed the “first lady...
Song You Need: QUADRY and Topaz Jones have no time for industry snakes
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. When Topaz Jones named QUADRY as one of his favorite artists earlier this year, he knew he had to tap in. “I was genuinely terrified,” QUADRY shares in a phone call with The FADER. “I was like, ‘Oh my god. I’m going to have to up the ante some kind of way.’” The song they worked on together was “Cardinal,” which was just repackaged with his latest EP, It Was Once My World.
3LAU sued by collaborator for unjust enrichment over $11 million NFT sale
Justin Blau, famously known by his DJ alias 3LAU, made headlines last year for being the first musician to sell an album as an NFT. Ultraviolet, the album in question, earned him $11.7 million, when the artist gamified the sale in the last 3 minutes of the auction, having the timer reset every time someone was outbid. Singer-songwriter LUNA AURA, aka Angela Anne Flores, collaborated on the 2017 single “Walk Away,” which later appeared as the sixth song on the record. Rolling Stone confirms that Flores has now filed a lawsuit against Blau, accusing him of unjust enrichment and breach of contract.
Listen to Rihanna’s second Black Panther song, “Born Again”
Today, November 11, marks the official release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and its accompanying soundtrack. The OST includes contributions from artists including Tems, Burna Boy, Stormzy, and PinkPantheress among others as well as the much-herladed return of Rihanna. We have already heard "Lift Me Up," Rihanna's first new music since 2016's ANTI, with new song "Born Again" arriving today. Scroll down to listen to the track, written by The-Dream, below.
Ben LaMar Gay honors the legendary Eddie Harris with Balogun, a tribute in textures and colors
When most people are asked to pay tribute to a music legend, they cover a song — or, if they’re feeling creative, write a song about said legend. But when the Jazz Institute of Chicago asked composer and cornet player Ben LaMar Gay to contribute to their celebration of Eddie Harris — the late artist who pioneered the electrified tenor sax, invented several other hybrid instruments (the reed trumpet, the saxobone, the guitorgan) and released a full LP of comedy songs titled The Reason Why I’m Talking S–t, as well as dozens more solo records comprising original music and standards — he tried something different.
The Blessed Madonna releases “Serotonin Moonbeams”
The Blessed Madonna has released her first single in five years. "Serotonin Moonbeams" is her first solo material since 2017 single "He Is The Voice I Hear" and marks her first release on new label Warner Records. The track is an upbeat house anthem that features pop icon Uffie on groove-coaxing vocals that urge listeners to dance.
Song You Need: Destin Conrad’s stuck fantasizing on “ON 10”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. I occasionally forget that Destin Conrad first blew up on Vine. Over the last few years, the Florida R&B singer has built up a small catalog of lush, intimate earworms infused with a gentle touch. Even when they’re just bite-sized snippets like “EXCITED!” from his 2021 EP COLORWAY, Conrad finds ways to lock into deep grooves like a versatile Lego brick. He’s found success as a songwriter too, with credits on Kehlani’s blue water road and It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. So far, this new phase of his career has been nothing but exciting.
