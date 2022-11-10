The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. I occasionally forget that Destin Conrad first blew up on Vine. Over the last few years, the Florida R&B singer has built up a small catalog of lush, intimate earworms infused with a gentle touch. Even when they’re just bite-sized snippets like “EXCITED!” from his 2021 EP COLORWAY, Conrad finds ways to lock into deep grooves like a versatile Lego brick. He’s found success as a songwriter too, with credits on Kehlani’s blue water road and It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. So far, this new phase of his career has been nothing but exciting.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO