DDA board recognizes two Impact Grant recipients

The Rome Downtown Development Authority honors Impact Grant recipients Going Caching and the Rome Symphony Orchestra Thursday morning. David Crowder

The Rome Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors honored on Thursday two of this year’s Impact Grant recipients.

The grants go to support organizations that host events in the downtown district and have a significant impact, usually through tourism, with most visitors staying in the hotels and shopping and eating downtown.

“We have already awarded several of those grants throughout this year, but we thought it would be really fun for everybody who could come to have a photo op with the board this morning,” said DDA Director Aundi Lesley.

The Going Caching geocaching event brought more than 1,000 people to Rome in October. Attendees came from 47 states and from as far away as Australia for the five-day event, which is one of the largest geocaching events in the country.

“We know it takes a lot to put those types of events together,” Lesley told organizers of the event during Thursday’s meeting. “So, we are so grateful that you guys chose to host it in downtown Rome.”

The Rome Symphony Orchestra was recognized earlier this year for their Symphonic Circus. The free concert downtown combining classical music and circus acts was presented at Bridgepoint Plaza in September.

The board also recognized Scott Thompson with Christmas Back Home during Thursday’s meeting.

“Scott also serves on our promotions committee, so he did recuse himself from the Impact Grant discussion,” Lesley said. “Scott has agreed this year to donate $2 from every ticket sold to our Light up Rome campaign so we can beef up our Christmas décor.”

Christmas Back Home, featuring music, stories, laughs and more to kick off the holiday season, will be on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium.

For ticket information visit ChristmasBackHome.com .