Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes that the club are trying to force him out.In a preview of an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Portuguese forward claimed that Erik ten Hag and senior executives want him out of Old Trafford.The football player has been subject to speculation after being dropped to the bench and leaving a Tottenham match after refusing to come on as substitute.“I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too,” Ronaldo said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Erik ten Hag urges Alejandro Garnacho to keep working to win Man United first team spotEngland cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World CupMikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup

47 MINUTES AGO