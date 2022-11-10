Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen explains why he refused to allow Sergio Perez through at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes that the club are trying to force him out.In a preview of an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Portuguese forward claimed that Erik ten Hag and senior executives want him out of Old Trafford.The football player has been subject to speculation after being dropped to the bench and leaving a Tottenham match after refusing to come on as substitute.“I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too,” Ronaldo said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Erik ten Hag urges Alejandro Garnacho to keep working to win Man United first team spotEngland cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World CupMikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
