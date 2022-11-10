Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Jeep Fest coming to Virginia Beach Nov. 12-13
This will be the first time that the public is allowed to drive on the sand of Virginia Beach and more than 500 Jeep owners are expected to come out to the event.
“She’s just joy enumerated.” Local makers remember small business owner found dead in Mexico City
The Attorney General of Mexico City revealed a gas boiler failure caused carbon monoxide to leak into the group's Airbnb rental, which killed Kandace Florence.
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
New Glowing Elizabeth River Trail Leaves Light Pollution Behind
The Elizabeth River Trail has added new lighting to a section of its trail in Norfolk, and it’s like nothing you’ve seen before. As you follow the path through the West Ghent neighborhood after dark, the path beneath you. literally glows. Stones that glow in the dark have...
Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. The festivities will begin at the corner of...
Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise lines
Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise …. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Garden of Lights returns to Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Portsmouth warns residents of city employee scam. Busch Gardens Christmas Town begins for 2022-23 holiday …. WAVY...
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue canceled …. WAVY News 10's Julie...
Holiday Lights at the Beach starts for cars Nov. 18, bicyclists get free preview Nov. 17
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Holiday Lights at the Beach is back again this year at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, with a special new event to kick things off. Bicyclists get the first look at this year’s display for free as part of the event’s Holiday Bike Night.
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore receives over 13,000 pounds of food at Franklin location
FRANKLIN, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore received a large donation at one of their newest branches. In September, the Foodbank opened to provide assistance in Franklin. On Friday, International Paper's Franklin Mill team completely stocked its...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with...
Legacy Lounge says new patron-recorded cell phone video shows security 'did everything right'
NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for the shuttered Norfolk nightclub Legacy Lounge says the owners have new footage showing more details about the night a shooting happened outside the club. A representative for Legacy, Marcus Calabrese of Image Capital Group says video from that night shows there was marked...
‘Winterfest’ returns to Kings Dominion for another year of holiday fun
It's that time of year again -- the holidays are coming to Kings Dominion! WinterFest is returning to the park beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 and will be open on select evenings until Jan. 1, 2023, with plenty to do and see.
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Virginia Beach, Virginia
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Virginia Beach for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. The one with the love life that’s stuck in a rut. The one who can’t seem to think of anything new to do on date night. Well, I’ve got good news for you. It doesn’t matter how smart or creative you are – if you’re willing to put in the work, anyone can be more creative and have a more exciting love life.
