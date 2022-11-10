ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location

The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
Founder Of Chili’s To Open New Restaurant In Grand Prairie

The founder of Chili’s Bar and Grill will open a new concept restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant will feature classic BBQ, Mexican-inspired dishes and homemade pie. Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975, and many years later is still putting food on the table. As of 2017, Chili’s Bar and Grill had over 1,600 locations and has continued to grow. Lavine’s new restaurant, Loop 9 BBQ, is reported by Culture Map Dallas to open in Grand Prairie sometime in 2023. The restaurant was first announced with an open date of 2022, but delays have pushed back the opening.
People’s Missionary Baptist Church 100-year anniversary

The 100-year church anniversary is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at People’s Missionary Baptist Church 3119 Pine St. Organizers invite the community to attend the celebration. The People’s Baptist Church was organized in 1922 in the home of Sister Alice Coleman with a small number of saints. These...
North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas

The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
DILL PICKLE DIP

Using a wooden spoon, press into the cream cheese and stir to loosen until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and thoroughly combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour before serving. Here, in the heart of downtown, the Dallas Farmers Market exists to cultivate a healthier, more sustainable...
Top 10 toys for 2022

DALLAS - Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!. It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!
MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
Escondido opens in North Dallas

Family-friendly Tex-Mex is on the menu at a new restuaraunt opening today at the popular Preston Royal intersection in North Dallas. Escondido features handmade tortillas, plenty of Tex-Mex classics, and 12 kinds of margaritas to be pours on what is the largest outdoor patio now in Preston Hollow.
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
