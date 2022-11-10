Read full article on original website
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
secretdallas.com
The Adolphus Hotel’s Rooftop Has Transformed Into A Magical Winter Village For The Holiday Season
Sip on seasonal cocktails in your own personal snow globe!. Dallas’ iconic Adolphus Hotel has had a Christmas makeover and it looks magical. The luxury hotel’s pool deck has been transformed into a winter village complete with snow globes, themed cottages, cozy winter cabins, Croque Monsieur winter soldiers, and festive food and drink options.
WATCH: Check out North Texas eatery Fish City Grill’s delicious crab legs
Right now we are on what they call a seafood diet, we see food and we eat it, especially when it's coming from Fish City Grill.
Dallas Observer
The Tex-Mex Christmas-Light Institution, Campo Verde, Gets a Reboot (And Dusted)
Campo Verde sits on a corner spot along Pioneer Parkway in Dalworthington Gardens, a small city tucked inside of Arlington and notable as being the motherland of the band Pantera and antsy cops on Bowen Road. A satellite dish the size of a Honda is perched on the roof of this colorful space, looking skyward, a hint of the time warp below.
dallasexaminer.com
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location
The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
These are the best places to get a french dip sandwich in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
Perfect with au jus sauce and horse radish, this sandwich is easily one of the greatest of all time.
Founder Of Chili’s To Open New Restaurant In Grand Prairie
The founder of Chili’s Bar and Grill will open a new concept restaurant in Grand Prairie. The restaurant will feature classic BBQ, Mexican-inspired dishes and homemade pie. Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975, and many years later is still putting food on the table. As of 2017, Chili’s Bar and Grill had over 1,600 locations and has continued to grow. Lavine’s new restaurant, Loop 9 BBQ, is reported by Culture Map Dallas to open in Grand Prairie sometime in 2023. The restaurant was first announced with an open date of 2022, but delays have pushed back the opening.
'Very sweet man' | Veteran killed in Dallas air show crash made lasting impression on vintage plane enthusiast
HOUSTON — One of the six men killed when two planes collided at the Dallas Air Show is being remembered fondly by a WWII aviation enthusiast who met him briefly earlier this year. Arleigh Hertzler was thrilled when he got a chance to see the B-17 Flying Fortress in...
dallasexaminer.com
People’s Missionary Baptist Church 100-year anniversary
The 100-year church anniversary is Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at People’s Missionary Baptist Church 3119 Pine St. Organizers invite the community to attend the celebration. The People’s Baptist Church was organized in 1922 in the home of Sister Alice Coleman with a small number of saints. These...
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
These Dallas eateries have the best ice cream sundaes around town: Yelp
We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." Ah, the memories.
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas
The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
dallasfarmersmarket.org
DILL PICKLE DIP
Using a wooden spoon, press into the cream cheese and stir to loosen until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and thoroughly combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour before serving. Here, in the heart of downtown, the Dallas Farmers Market exists to cultivate a healthier, more sustainable...
What you need to know about the cold November weather in North Texas this week
DALLAS (KDAF) — After a cold and wet Monday to start off the work week the rest of the week will see continued cool weather with below-normal temperatures expected into the weekend. Monday’s rain won’t continue into Tuesday but the cool temperatures are expected to roll over as the...
Foodie Friday: Who’s cooking for Thanksgiving so you don’t have to?
If you’re looking for someone else to cook Thanksgiving dinner, or you’re just looking for something to supplement what you’ve already got going on, check out what these local restaurants are offering this year. Marty B’s. One of Denton County’s most popular restaurants is offering your...
fox4news.com
Top 10 toys for 2022
DALLAS - Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!. It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!
klif.com
MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
fox4news.com
Escondido opens in North Dallas
Family-friendly Tex-Mex is on the menu at a new restuaraunt opening today at the popular Preston Royal intersection in North Dallas. Escondido features handmade tortillas, plenty of Tex-Mex classics, and 12 kinds of margaritas to be pours on what is the largest outdoor patio now in Preston Hollow.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
CandysDirt.com
This Cute Remodeled Home With a Pool Near Casa View Won’t Break The Bank
Sometimes you look at a house and say “Oh, how cute is that?” Then you flip through and see the backyard with the way cool pool and a big old lot, and think “DANG, this comes with it, too?”. And considering the market right now, where interest...
