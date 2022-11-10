ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks will receive the second selection in the XFL Draft for the 2023 season. The draft will be held Nov. 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the draft was held Monday morning. The D.C. Defenders have the first pick.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Saying Good-Bye to a Legend

The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
14news.com

Aces give Billikens good fight in road loss

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KMOV

Businesses, residents prepare as CITYPARK set to open to fans Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The anticipation is undeniable as St. Louis residents get ready for the community’s first soccer match inside CITYPARK. “It feels like I’ve been waiting since I came to America,” said Carlos Restrepo, who moved to St. Louis in 2005. “I literally have dreamt about what it’s going to be like when we celebrate our first goal in our new stadium, and I really hope it happens this Wednesday.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks

The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
BARNHART, MO
FOX2now.com

Andre’s Banquets and Catering Sets the Table for Your Event

ST. LOUIS — John Armengol from Andre’s Banquets and Catering came by to talk about the different places Andre has in St. Louis. This locally owned company specializes in being a one-stop shop for your events, weddings, reunion parties and more. You book with them, and they will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis

Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Restaurants We Would Die to Have in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

There are some restaurants we can only dream of in St. Louis. Sure, we have our own great spots, but we can’t help but think about some of the places we tried while traveling that we wish were here. Sharing is caring, so we’ll make a fair trade. We’ll share Lion’s Choice with the world if the world will share In-N-Out with us? It’s a win-win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

