Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
KMOV
Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks will receive the second selection in the XFL Draft for the 2023 season. The draft will be held Nov. 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the draft was held Monday morning. The D.C. Defenders have the first pick.
St. Louis American
Saying Good-Bye to a Legend
The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
Time Travel to a St. Louis Burger Place, Same as it Was in 1957
For many people, there are few things in life more satisfying than a good burger. If you are of the opinion that they "don't make them like they used to", you can time travel to a burger place in St. Louis that truly hasn't changed since they started way back in 1957.
14news.com
Aces give Billikens good fight in road loss
ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis...
KMOV
Businesses, residents prepare as CITYPARK set to open to fans Wednesday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The anticipation is undeniable as St. Louis residents get ready for the community’s first soccer match inside CITYPARK. “It feels like I’ve been waiting since I came to America,” said Carlos Restrepo, who moved to St. Louis in 2005. “I literally have dreamt about what it’s going to be like when we celebrate our first goal in our new stadium, and I really hope it happens this Wednesday.”
Botanica Has Closed in Wildwood
The restaurant, from the owners of Six Mile Bridge Beer, served its last guests this past Sunday
myleaderpaper.com
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
Terry Crews visits three St. Louis Co. schools, promotes new children’s book
Well-known actor and former NFL player Terry Crews surprised dozens of elementary school students Friday in the Ritenour School District.
FOX2now.com
Andre’s Banquets and Catering Sets the Table for Your Event
ST. LOUIS — John Armengol from Andre’s Banquets and Catering came by to talk about the different places Andre has in St. Louis. This locally owned company specializes in being a one-stop shop for your events, weddings, reunion parties and more. You book with them, and they will...
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis
Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
So St. Louis: My Car Was Stolen Twice and It Wasn't a Kia
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant
The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall.
KSDK
Smash-and-grabs continue at several St. Louis businesses
Businesses in north and south St. Louis, the Central West End and even downtown have all been hit. Smash-and-grabs continue all around the area.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Restaurants We Would Die to Have in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
There are some restaurants we can only dream of in St. Louis. Sure, we have our own great spots, but we can’t help but think about some of the places we tried while traveling that we wish were here. Sharing is caring, so we’ll make a fair trade. We’ll share Lion’s Choice with the world if the world will share In-N-Out with us? It’s a win-win.
Roughly 200 state retirees awaiting transplants brace for loss of Barnes Transplant Center
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A go-to transplant center in St. Louis may be added to the list of facilities and doctors that won’t accept the new state-sponsored Aetna health plan for retired state workers in January. WCIA 3 has learned of at least a few retirees in need of the time-sensitive, life-saving procedure who were […]
KSDK
Listing the Lou: A villa listing in Ballwin is the perfect home for empty nesters
ST. LOUIS — Baby Boomers are flooding the housing market right now but finding the perfect space isn't easy. We recently met up with Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty to check a new villa listing at in Ballwin, the perfect listing for empty nesters looking to downsize. Located...
Feds shut down St. Louis work-from-home scheme
Federal officials shut down a work-from-home scam that duped some unknowing St. Louis area workers to re-package and ship stolen items. “These are greedy international thieves. That’s who is victimizing the Americans here.”
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
Comments / 0