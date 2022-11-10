ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 5

say His name
4d ago

Without proper tenant screening/regular apartment inspection it will just become another crime ridden slum

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Dallas City Shortens Eviction Time for Tenants

The City of Dallas has shortened the time needed by landlords to evict tenants. Last week, the Dallas City Council voted in favor of an ordinance that replaces the City’s previous eviction ordinance with a temporary one that reduces the time landlords must wait to evict tenants. The previous...
DALLAS, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing

Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Modern-day redlining in Dallas

Historically, the city of Dallas has been divided with economic opportunities mostly available to communities north of I-30. It has been this way since in 1937 when the city’s governing body designated certain areas in South Dallas as red zones and unsafe for investment, thus creating the term “redlining.”
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas

Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center Reopens

City officials and hundreds of excited residents attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the newly renovated and expanded Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center on November 1. The 38-year-old facility, located in the Hamilton Park neighborhood, was expanded from 6,400 square feet to 28,400 square feet and now includes...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
Local Profile

Collin Creek Mall Development Update

Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
PLANO, TX
myfoxzone.com

What is Dallas Executive Airport?

DALLAS — Residents gathered at Dallas Executive Airport Saturday afternoon for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Air Show where two planes collided into each other in mid-air. Dallas Executive Airport acts a reliever airport for Dallas Love Field, meaning they provide additional space when Love Field is...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage

In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
RICHARDSON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

McKinney Family Was Scammed Into Renting To A Fake Owner

Local Profile reported in October that rent prices in the DFW area are not slowing down as much as the national average. With evictions in North Texas on the rise, for renters who’ve also had to add inflation to the equation, this has been a rough year and people are looking for cheaper places to live. But desperate times also open the doors to scammers trying to take advantage of people’s despair.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy