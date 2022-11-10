ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise lines

Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise …. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Garden of Lights returns to Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Portsmouth warns residents of city employee scam. Busch Gardens Christmas Town begins for 2022-23 holiday …. WAVY...
Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent

NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled

A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
