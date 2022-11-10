Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
WAVY News 10
Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
Suffolk school surprised with service dog during Veterans Day celebration
Mutts With A Mission says Nansemond-Suffolk Academy is the first school it's partnered with in its efforts to help people find healing through service dogs.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
'My heart just broke' | Friends remember Virginia Beach woman found dead in Mexico Airbnb
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday night, the Virginia Beach small business community came together to honor Kandace Florence. "She was a light. She just lit up a room. Had the cutest little dimples, brightest smile." That's how Pattie Ditewig and Michelle Odom describe their friend Kandace. Kandace ran a...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise lines
Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise …. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Garden of Lights returns to Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Portsmouth warns residents of city employee scam. Busch Gardens Christmas Town begins for 2022-23 holiday …. WAVY...
WTKR
Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
New Glowing Elizabeth River Trail Leaves Light Pollution Behind
The Elizabeth River Trail has added new lighting to a section of its trail in Norfolk, and it’s like nothing you’ve seen before. As you follow the path through the West Ghent neighborhood after dark, the path beneath you. literally glows. Stones that glow in the dark have...
Legacy Lounge says new patron-recorded cell phone video shows security 'did everything right'
NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for the shuttered Norfolk nightclub Legacy Lounge says the owners have new footage showing more details about the night a shooting happened outside the club. A representative for Legacy, Marcus Calabrese of Image Capital Group says video from that night shows there was marked...
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Essence
While Colonial History Erases Black Contributions, This Exhibit Showcases Them
Colonial historic sites often focus on white settlers, or us as slaves, and not the many Black people who made art in the most dire circumstances. A new exhibit is changing that. For the first time in history, the art museums of Colonial Williamsburg are offering an “exhibition of decorative...
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
By Seigler's estimate, his company has produced about 25-thousand reels. Not only are the reels made in the United States, so are all the materials and components that go into them.
Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent
NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. The festivities will begin at the corner of...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled
A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
Veterans receive free dental care from Newport News dentist’s program
Hampton Roads military veterans receive free dental care from Newport News dentist’s “Gift of a Smile” program
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach natives among those who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City
Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall both grew up in Hampton Roads. They were found in an Airbnb on October 30.
State commission investigating Virginia Beach 2019 mass shooting seeks missing 'piece of the puzzle'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state-run investigation is underway working to learn more about the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. On Thursday, a member from an independent state commission is asking for more people to come forward and talk about the tragic day when a disgruntled employee shot and killed 12 people in Building 2.
13newsnow.com
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
