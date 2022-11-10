ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany sends Qatar a message with Lufthansa ‘diversity plane’ to World Cup

Lufthansa is making a statement by flying the German football team plane to the Qatar World Cup in a “diversity plane”.“Diversity wins,” proclaims the Airbus A330, nicknamed “Fanhansa”, with a slogan painted across its fuselage. The aircraft is set to fly the German team, coaches and management to their training base in Oman on Monday (14 November), then travel on to Qatar at a later date.The airline revealed the design on Sunday, following years of campaigning by LGBTQ+ activists against holding this year’s World Cup in Qatar.Same-sex relations and marriage are both illegal in Qatar, with its Sharia law system...
The Independent

G20 news – live: Russia’s Lavrov taken to hospital in Bali ahead of leaders’ summit

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital a day after he arrived in Bali for the G20 summit.Indonesian officials said Mr Lavrov, who is attending the talks on Vladimir Putin’s behalf, has left the hospital in “good health”.It was earlier reported that the foreign minister was being treated for a heart condition, which Moscow claimed to a “fake news”.The G20 summit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many world leaders are arriving today, including Britain’s Rishi Sunak.China’s president Xi Jinping arrived earlier today for an in-person meeting with Joe Biden, the first since the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy