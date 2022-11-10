Read full article on original website
Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.
Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
President Joe Biden is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
Video Shows Moment Joe Biden Meets China's Xi for First Time as President
The two leaders are among the heads of state attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, this week.
Germany sends Qatar a message with Lufthansa ‘diversity plane’ to World Cup
Lufthansa is making a statement by flying the German football team plane to the Qatar World Cup in a “diversity plane”.“Diversity wins,” proclaims the Airbus A330, nicknamed “Fanhansa”, with a slogan painted across its fuselage. The aircraft is set to fly the German team, coaches and management to their training base in Oman on Monday (14 November), then travel on to Qatar at a later date.The airline revealed the design on Sunday, following years of campaigning by LGBTQ+ activists against holding this year’s World Cup in Qatar.Same-sex relations and marriage are both illegal in Qatar, with its Sharia law system...
What you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2022, including a Peter Vermes story about Messi
Here’s all you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting with why Peter Vermes is pulling for Lionel Messi.
G20 news – live: Russia’s Lavrov taken to hospital in Bali ahead of leaders’ summit
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital a day after he arrived in Bali for the G20 summit.Indonesian officials said Mr Lavrov, who is attending the talks on Vladimir Putin’s behalf, has left the hospital in “good health”.It was earlier reported that the foreign minister was being treated for a heart condition, which Moscow claimed to a “fake news”.The G20 summit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many world leaders are arriving today, including Britain’s Rishi Sunak.China’s president Xi Jinping arrived earlier today for an in-person meeting with Joe Biden, the first since the...
