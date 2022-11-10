Read full article on original website
Fulham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday as both teams aim to get back on track in the Premier League. Marco Silva’s Fulham have had a wonderful start to the season as the Premier League new boys have 19 points on the board but lost agonizingly at Manchester City last time out. Still, the Cottagers have surprised everyone and will want to head into the World Cup break on an even bigger high.
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With less than two months to go until it all kicks off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
Brighton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Brighton vs Aston Villa: The Seagulls will try to make their way back into the Premier League’s top-six (or -five) ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they host Unai Emery’s side at Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
Man City vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Manchester City host Brentford this afternoon in the opening fixture of the final Premier League weekend before the World Cup.City can return to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Wolves this evening with a win, while Brentford are without a win in their last five.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face BrentfordThomas Frank’s side have also been poor away from home, conceding nine goals in their last three matches on the road.City, meanwhile, have won every match at home this season while scoring twice in every fixture. Erling...
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
Bournemouth make easy work of 3-0 victory over Everton (video)
Bournemouth vs Everton recap: The Cherries snapped a four-game losing skid as they breezed past the Toffees, who turned in a truly dismal display, for a 3-0 victory at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The victory sends Bournemouth (16 points) all the way up to 13th in the Premier League table,...
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
Wholesale changes as Elliott returns to starting-XI for Southampton – predicted Liverpool team news
Liverpool will be hosting Southampton following a penalty shootout win over Derby County in the Carabao Cup. The Merseysiders will be aiming to go for four wins in a row against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s former outfit at Anfield. Should results go their way, the Reds could cut the deficit to...
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
Dortmund's teen sensation Youssoufa Moukoko deserves place in Germany World Cup squad full of surprises and heartwarming stories
ESPN's lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae breaks down how the domestic league has built the foundation for Germany's World Cup squad, and he looks ahead to the round of fixtures that will close out the club calendar year. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.) We had known for...
Sunday's gossip: Mount, Son, Firmino, De Gea, Gakpo, Endrick, Tuchel
England midfielder Mason Mount has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea after talks about extending his Blues contract, which is set to enter its remaining 18 months, reached a stalemate. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) Paris St-Germain could make a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, with Real...
Liverpool v Southampton: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream
This is the information you need for Liverpool's Premier League match against Southampton. It includes team news, predicted lineup and where you can watch and live stream around the world.
Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton
Jurgen Klopp spent Saturday's game against Southampton like a caged lion, forced to take a seat in the stand as he served a touchline ban. Moments after the full-time whistle, the smile was back on Klopp's face as he joined his players on the pitch to applaud fans after Liverpool signed off for the World Cup break with three points.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Magpies return to third place
Match report and player ratings as Newcastle United beat Chelsea in the Premier League.
Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more
Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
