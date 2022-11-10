Manchester City host Brentford this afternoon in the opening fixture of the final Premier League weekend before the World Cup.City can return to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Wolves this evening with a win, while Brentford are without a win in their last five.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face BrentfordThomas Frank’s side have also been poor away from home, conceding nine goals in their last three matches on the road.City, meanwhile, have won every match at home this season while scoring twice in every fixture. Erling...

1 DAY AGO