Read full article on original website
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Nationwide Book Tour Featuring Running While Black Author Makes Stop in Michigan
Nationwide Book Tour Featuring Alison Mariella Désir, Author of Running While Black, Comes to Michigan with Multi-Day experience presented by Gazelle Sports and Playmakers. Michigan-based running specialty retailers, Gazelle Sports and Playmakers, will present the Michigan portion of Alison Mariella Désir’s nationwide tour in support of her first book, Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us.
Comments / 0