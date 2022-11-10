Read full article on original website
UVA students support local Habitat for Humanity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A beautiful Saturday morning, and it was game day, and instead of going to a tailgate with friends, some UVA students were in the Charlottesville community raking leaves for a cause. “It pretty much has grown almost exponentially, this year we have about 550 volunteers...
Girls on the Run hold event Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The "Girls on the Run" held their bi-annual event on Sunday. “Nothing is better than this, nothing,” Simone McCoeolan, runner said. Emotions were high as little girls crossed the finish line after accomplishing something they had been working towards for months. Parents and mentors...
Honoring Veterans: Boot camp for scholars
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After serving the country, transitioning into civilian life can be difficult, including veterans who choose to continue their education. Some such veterans, who are now students at the University of Virginia, went through a program to help them acclimate to civilian and academic life. Romeo...
Salvation Army on the Search for bell ringers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Salvation Army is getting ready for the holiday season. As it approaches quickly, there is a need for Salvation Army bell ringers. The money raised helps to provide support to the community all year long. There is always a way to lend a helping hand. “Maybe...
Community Counts: Piedmont YMCA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Jessica Maslaney from the Piedmont YMCA to talk about all the fall activities taking place. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on the Virginia Film Festival.
UVA ROTC preparing for annual vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia ROTC cadets are preparing to hold a vigil for POW and MIA military personnel. On Monday, they will begin marching for 24 hours, before transitioning into a ceremony with a guest speaker, a 21-gun salute and cadets representing all branches of the military.
Malachi Fields return offers UVA glimpse of future
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As complicated as the play looked, Malachi Fields has run the route many times, just not in awhile and never in a game at Scott Stadium with these results. “It was a routine play we do all the time in practice," Fields said, "So, we...
Staying healthy ahead of the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With less than two weeks to go before Thanksgiving, local health officials are warning about respiratory viruses. The University of Virginia Health System is offering tips on avoiding viruses like COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Right now, RSV cases are at a high plateau at...
Charlottesville, Albemarle asking citizens to 'Buy Local' this holiday season
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As holiday shopping gets into full swing, Charlottesville and Albemarle County are encouraging people to buy local. The Buy Local campaign is a joint venture between the localities to support local businesses. Ashley Hernandorena, an economic development analyst for Albemarle County, says in the...
Stay Local, Play Local: Artisan Studio Tour
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local, Shari Jacobs talks about the upcoming Artisan Studio Tour, which involves dozens of Central Virginia artisans. For more information, click here.
UPDATED: Search underway for suspect in shooting on UVA Grounds
UPDATE: There is now information about a possible vehicle associated with this incident. Officials say Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tags TWX3580. Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not...
American Legion hosts Veterans Day Ceremony
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Legion Post 74 celebrated all veterans at a ceremony on Friday. Local veteran Jim Carpenter addressed a crowd that spanned veterans from the Korean War all the way to ROTC students at the University of Virginia. He spoke about the Vietnam Dogwood Memorial...
UVA women's basketball opens 1-0 in ACC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA women's basketball is now 1-0 in ACC play for first time since 2017 after taking down Wake Forest 72-52. The victory also marks the first time since the 2016-2017 season that the 'Hoos have opened the season with 3 back to back wins. Wake Forest...
WWII veteran celebrates his 102nd birthday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Jack Bertram says he always has had a special birthday because it falls on Veterans Day. But this year it's even more special because the World War II veteran is turning 102. Bertram flew B-17 bomber planes in WWII as a member of the Army...
Reinforcements at receiver on the way for Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Two days before Virginia hosted North Carolina last Saturday, the Cavaliers found out their top three receivers would be missing leading to a chance for freshman JR Wilson. "What I think what you saw was him having an opportunity," head coach Tony Elliott said, "Being...
Sports Minute: Oduro's 20 lead George Mason past Longwood 83-69
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro scored 20 points and George Mason beat Longwood 83-69 on Friday night. Oduro also contributed 12 rebounds for the Patriots (1-1). Victor Bailey Jr. scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Davonte Gaines shot 4 for 7 and finished with 11 points.
Popito's Pizza opens in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has a new restaurant at the Rio Hill Shopping Center. Popito's Pizza opened on Friday. It began as a husband-and-wife-owned mobile pizza restaurant that attended local events in the area. It garnered fans from all over and has now been able to expand into...
Investigating incident on Rugby Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
