'An icon': Thousands of fans lined up in Atlanta to honor life of Takeoff
Hall of Famer reveals new 'Read with Reed 83' room at YMCA
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Pro-Football Hall of Famer is returning to his Lehigh Valley roots. Andre Reed, who grew up in Allentown, visited the YMCA on South 15th Street Friday. The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver was there to cut the ribbon for his new "Read with Reed 83" room, which supports youth development programs at the YMCA.
Lehigh Valley edges past Springfield, 2-1
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley opens the weekend at home with a, 2-1 win over Springfield. The Phantoms breaking a 1-1 tie in the third period, to earn their fourth win of the season. Cooper Marody getting the scoring started just two minutes into the game, his first goal in...
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
