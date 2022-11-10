ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Pro-Football Hall of Famer is returning to his Lehigh Valley roots. Andre Reed, who grew up in Allentown, visited the YMCA on South 15th Street Friday. The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver was there to cut the ribbon for his new "Read with Reed 83" room, which supports youth development programs at the YMCA.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO