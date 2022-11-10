ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone’s emotional message for Bruce Willis amid aphasia diagnosis: ‘That kills me’

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lc8ma_0j6IRiaO00
Sylvester Stallone's emotional message for Bruce Willis amid aphasia diagnosis: 'That kills me' The family of the actor shared the diagnosis with his fans and followers, revealing that he would be retiring amid his health condition.

Sylvester Stallone is missing his good friend and fellow actor Bruce Willis, giving a new update amid his aphasia diagnosis and his retirement from the film industry. Stallone, who recently revealed one of his deepest regrets when it comes to his Hollywood career, says that he has not been able to communicate with Willis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Hem9_0j6IRiaO00

“Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he’s been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad,” Stallone said during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, “We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family.” The pair met during the early years of their careers, and they even worked together in the 2010 franchise ‘The Expendables,’ which even caused a feud between the two actors. However, Stallone and Willis would go on to make amends and become close friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgwNz_0j6IRiaO00

The family of the actor shared the diagnosis with his fans and followers, revealing that he would be retiring amid his health condition. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his wife Emma Heming wrote back in March.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” she concluded. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

